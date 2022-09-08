Turnover of catering establishments in Tatarstan turned out to be largest in Volga Region with a margin of 11bn

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

More than 4 billion a month



According to the results of the first seven months of 2022, the turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants in Tatarstan amounted to 28,72 billion rubles. Taking into account inflation, it remained at the level of the same period last year, and in absolute figures the increase was 12%.

The largest turnover of Tatarstan catering establishments was registered in March — 4,27 billion. This can be attributed to the cancellation of QR codes in Tatarstan that vaccinated citizens received — they were required when visiting public places, including cafes and restaurants, from November 22, 2021. They ceased to operate on February 21, after which catering establishments recorded an increase in revenue.

February 2022 turned out to be less successful, in which Tatarstan residents still lived within the limits of anti-Covid-19 restrictions — not everyone could visit cafes, bars and restaurants even if they wanted to. In the last month of winter, the turnover of catering establishments turned out to be the smallest of all the first seven months — 3,66 billion rubles. At the same time, it turned out to be by 3,6% more than in the same month last year.

Photo: Maksim Platonov

The turnover of Tatarstan catering establishments did not exceed 4 billion rubles and in January — 3,8 billion rubles. That time, in the republic, as in other regions of Russia, anti-Covid-19 restrictions were in effect. Perhaps, only New Year's holidays and vacations helped the first month of the year to “surpass” February.



In April, the turnover of catering establishments after a jump in QR-code-free March decreased slightly and amounted to 4,2 billion rubles. However, in May it already reached 4,3 billion rubles. The increase in the indicator can be attributed to the onset of heat and the beginning of the opening of verandas, which allow catering to receive more revenue due to that it is possible to receive a larger number of guests — about 90% of restaurants opened their verandas already on April 30 that spring. However, this May turned out to be cold, and because of this, the revenue of Kazan restaurants with summer terraces and verandas fell by 15% compared to May 2021, said Galina Sharafutdinova, the executive director of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Kazan.

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

In the summer months, the turnover of catering establishments in Tatarstan stabilised. In June and July, it amounted to 4,22 billion rubles each.



Turnover recovered to pre-pandemic times

In absolute figures, the turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants in Tatarstan has recovered to the values of the pre-pandemic 2019, when catering establishments had no obstacles in the form of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. The indicator of the first seven months of 2022 was even higher.

According to Tatarstan statistics, the turnover of republican catering establishments in January-July amounted to 25,8 billion rubles. Thus, compared to 2019, the indicator increased by 11% in absolute terms.

Photo: Maksim Platonov

The pandemic dealt a big blow to public catering not only in Tatarstan, but all over the world. In 2020, the turnover of cafes, restaurants and bars in the republic amounted to 18,98 billion rubles. However, already in 2021, this sphere began to recover. For seven months of last year, the turnover of Tatarstan catering establishments amounted to 25,56 billion.



Tatarstan's catering turnover has overtaken Mari El by 11 times

According to the results of January-July 2022, the turnover of catering establishments in Tatarstan became the largest among 14 regions of the Volga Federal District. It is 11,2 times higher than the indicator of cafes, restaurants and bars in Mordovia, which amounted to 2,569 billion rubles and turned out to be the smallest in the Volga Federal District.

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

In general, the turnover of catering establishments in the Volga Federal District amounted to almost 157,2 billion rubles for the first seven months of 2022. Compared to the same period last year, the growth was 1,6%.



Turnover of catering establishments has reached almost 1,2 trillion rubles in Russia

The turnover of catering establishments amounted to almost 1,188 trillion rubles for the first seven months of 2022 in Russia. Compared with January-July last year, it grew by 1,1%, according to Rosstat calculations.

Photo: Maksim Platonov