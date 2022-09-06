Official statistics: average monthly salary increases by 17,5% in Tatarstan

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov (archive)

Healthcare workers in Tatarstan earn less than IT specialists and builders



The average monthly salary accrued to employees of enterprises and organisations, including small businesses, amounted to 50,065 rubles in Tatarstan, according to the results of the first half of 2022. Compared to the same month last year, this figure has increased by 17,5%.

According to the Tatarstan Statistics, the real salary calculated taking into account the consumer price index and tariffs for goods and services in the republic in January-June 2022 amounted to 102,3% compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the results of the first half of 2022, IT specialists had the highest average monthly salary in Tatarstan. In the category “information and communication activities”, it reached 78,089 rubles.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

The second in terms of the average monthly salary in Tatarstan in January-July — specialists in the field of mining — 77,725 rubles. The third are employees engaged in scientific research and development — 77,019 thousand.



The average monthly salary of workers employed in the field of healthcare and social services in Tatarstan in January-June 2022 was lower than that of workers in the construction industry. For the first category, it amounted to 45,039 rubles, and for builders — 48,339 rubles.

The average monthly salary in the field of culture, sports, leisure and entertainment turned out to be higher than that of specialists in the field of healthcare and social services in Tatarstan.

According to the results of the first half of the year, it reached 54,685 rubles.

Only 69% of the average monthly figure is the average monthly salary of workers in agriculture and forestry, hunting, fishing and fish farming. It is estimated at 34,607 rubles for the first half of the year.

Average monthly salary in Tatarstan is higher than in the Volga Federal District

The average monthly salary in Tatarstan turned out to be the largest among the 14 regions included in the Volga Federal District. It even exceeded the average value for the Volga Federal District, which amounted to 44,281 rubles.

The lowest average monthly salary among the regions of the Volga Federal District is in Mordovia. In January-June, it amounted to 37,736 rubles, which is 1,3 times less than in Tatarstan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

In general, the average monthly salary in Russia in the first half of the year amounted to 61,961 rubles. Compared to the same month last year, this figure has increased by 12,8%.

