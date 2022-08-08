Innopolis to celebrate Republic Day with lectures and rock paper scissors

Innopolis will celebrate Republic Day on 30 August. On this say, events in Lectorium area, experts’ performances about creativity await citizens and guests of the town, rock paper scissors will be organised for children.

The celebration of Republic Day in Innopolis was assessed at 1,7 million rubles. The money will be allocated from the city budget.

The festive programme will last for 3,5 hours — from 17.00 to 20.30. During this time, children can see an animated performance, jump in two bounce houses or play table tennis.

In the lectorium, one can listen an hour-long lecture on Nature of Creativity: How to Be a Genius. A speaker should have experience in psychology, career consultancy and in staff assessment and development. A person employed in creative production of his own Kazan creative agency with federal contracts will read the second lecture on Maths in Creativity: How to Maximise Number of Ideas and Their Quality in 50 Minutes. He must have his own YouTube channel with at least 38,000 subscribers and 27,000 views.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

A famous Russian musician performing in sinthpop will give a concert on the stage. The artist’s name isn’t known yet. The performance will last for at least 50 minutes. The guests of the event can also visit the photo area Retro Tent. A reference has already been prepared for the organiser.

Retro Tent photo area. Credit: tender documentation

It is noteworthy that the festive programme of Innopolis doesn’t envisage fireworks. The city’s executive committee is looking for the organiser.

This year, City Day and Republic Day in Kazan will cost the Tatarstan budget 28,1 million rubles. It is a bit more than in 2021: last year local Proprazdnik company got the contract for nearly 27,8 million rubles.

It should be reminded that 30 August is a holiday in Tatarstan. This year Republic Day is on Tuesday.