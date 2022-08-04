Lifestyle — Cultural Code Kazan ethnic fashion festival is 20% cheaper

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

The preparation and organisation of the 2nd Lifestyle — Cultural Code ethnic arts and crafts festival dedicated to the Year of Ethnicities’ Cultural Heritage is 20,5% cheaper. The events started in Kazan on 2 August.

At first, the Tatarstan Resource Centre for Innovations and Traditions in Culture announced a tender for preparing and hosting the 2nd ethnic fashion festival for 10 million rubles. The contract in the end was signed with Kazan sole trader Tatiana Barganova for 7,95 million rubles.

There were four candidates for signing a contract on the preparation and organisation of the 2nd ethnic fashion festival. One of them offered 10 million rubles, two others did 8,95 million and 8 million.

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

The event is taking place on several sites in the centre of Kazan, including in the Public Offices and Hazine National Art Gallery in the Kazan Kremlin. Also, the festival will be held on the fountain site in front of the Kamal Theatre.

Guests will come to the Lifestyle — Cultural Code festival from both Russian cities and regions — Moscow, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Cheboksary, Yelets, Izhevsk, Buryatia, Yakutia, Chechnya and Stavropol Krai — and foreign countries — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

At least 10 speakers specialised in artisanal handicraft of Russia from Moscow and Saint Petersburg are invited to an international conference held at the festival. A business programme of the conference will devoted to business, the fashion industry, ethnic design, sociology, culture management, marketing, branding, creative industries.

The sum given for the 2nd ethnic fashion festival includes the accommodation of as many as 50 participants in three- and four-star hotels. The contractor organises a festive meal during the festival too.

The menu has 150 portions of Dressed Salmon salad, broth with ochpochmak or phyllo pastry, beef and vegetable pot, apple strudel. As many as 30 portions of vegetable bruschetta, salmon bruschetta, battered shrimps, salmon and chicken, cherry tomatoes with mozzarella, basil and parmesano, ham, Philadelphia cheese. The guests will also be offered Tatar national gubadia pie, salmon, turkey and beef kebab, Wellington mini-steak and so on.