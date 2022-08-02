14 black creditors and one Ponzi scheme detected in six months of 2022

The Bank of Tatarstan detected 15 organisations with signs of illegal activity in Tatarstan in the first half of the year. 14 of them are black creditors and one is a Ponzi scheme.

These organisations were added on the Central Bank’s warning list, which has been published since last June and includes information about organisations with signs of illegal creditor, Ponzi scheme or professional illegal stock market player. Now the list has more than 6,000 companies, including 57 operating in Tatarstan. Each of them contains the name, the sign of illegal activity and other data.

It should be reminded that the Bank of Russia detected four times more companies with signs of Ponzi schemes in 2021 compared to the previous year. More than half of them attracted money in cryptocurrency. A total of 2,700 entities (companies, projects, sole traders and others) with signs of illegal activity were detected last year, which is 73% more than in 2020.