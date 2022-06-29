Tatarstan student community has been falling for three years in a row

Photo: Dmitry Reznov

Fewer students

A fall in the number of university student has been noted in Tatarstan in the last three years, Realnoe Vremya found out according to the data of the Tatarstan Statistics Service.

So in the 2021/22 academic year, 5,500 fewer students were registered in the republic than in 2018/19. The biggest decline in the number of students was registered in the 2019/20 academic year — then, the number of university students decreased by 3,000 people at once. During the next academic year, the speed of the fall decelerated.

So in the 2020/21 academic year, there were 1,900 fewer students compared to the previous period. In 2021/22, there were 600 fewer students. Considering professional educational organisations, there has been a thousand students fewer in the republic in the last three years and 1,300 people less in the last academic year.

Photo: Dmitry Reznov

More youth

More than a million people from 14 to 35 years considered as youth live in Tatarstan as of early 2022. It is 27,1% of the population of the republic. Men among the Tatarstan youth account for 526,900, or 50,1%. The other 49,9%, or 524,500 people, are girls and women.

At the same time, compared to the previous years, the population in Tatarstan’s five biggest cities rose by 4,200 people. The statistic includes Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Nizhnekamsk and subordinate villages, Almetyevsk and Zelenodolsk.

While the total population of the republic fell by 0,2% compared to 2020. By late 2021, according to the official statistics, 3,89 million people lived in Tatarstan.