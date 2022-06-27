‘Western direction has collapsed completely’: Tatarstan industrialists looking for new markets

Export-oriented Tatarstan has faced severe difficulties in supplying products to Western countries.

At the same time, it turned out to be problematic to develop the eastern direction. This was told to Realnoe Vremya in the industrial circles of the republic.

“The western direction [of trade] has completely collapsed. The sale of our products will now be difficult in many ways: logistics, prices, including logistics, and consumers. The western direction will be virtually all closed," the interlocutor of the publication shared.

“There are no free markets in the East either”

“We are currently studying the Eastern countries, because there are no free markets there either," the interlocutor of the publication shared.

Tatarstan is trying to shake up some promising projects with eastern countries, but our source did not provide details about them.



“We are now actively sending delegations there and inviting them to us, now for example to our Oil and Gas Forum, which will be held in late August-early September," said the interlocutor of Realnoe Vremya.

The Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum will be held in Kazan from August 31 to September 3. It will be considered as one of the most important platforms for the development of Tatarstan's international trade with the developed market of the East. The main foreign guests will be the petrochemical enterprises of Turkey, China and from Central Asian states.

Tatarstan's industry is growing

Meanwhile, in the first 4 months of 2022, the industrial production index of the republic increased by 9,3% compared to the same period last year.

But the production of trucks in the republic officially decreased by almost 5%, while the production of buses fell by 40%. Such data follow from the presented statistics of Tatarstan State Statistics Service.

