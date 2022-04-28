About 700 people from Kazan to do military service during spring conscription

The spring conscription campaign began in Kazan on 1 April. About 700 people will be referred to serve in the army from the Tatarstan capital. The press service of the city administration reports on this.

According to head of Kazan’s Executive Committee Rustem Gafarov, the conscripts won’t be sent to hotspots. They will serve only at their military bases. People from the Tatarstan capital service across Russia from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok. During the spring conscription, 36% of recruits will go to Land Troops, 14% — to Navy and the Russian National Guard, 13% — to central bases of the country’s Ministry of Defence, 10% — to Strategic Rocket Troops, 9% — to Airspace Forces, 3% — to the Presidential Regiment of the Federal Security Service, 1% — to the Ministry of Emergencies.

The spring conscription will last until 15 July. The first dispatch to the assembly post will start on 20 May. All recruits will be given personal hygiene sets, SIM cards, money on mobile network on their road to the base and monthly military pay.

Photo: kzn.ru

Last summer, more than 700 young Kazan citizens went to serve in the Armed Forces of Russia. They included 103 university graduates and 367 people who had already completed studies in colleges.