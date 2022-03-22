Kazan to produce up to 10 Tu-214 aircraft annually

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Borisov during a working trip to the Kazan Aircraft Production Association said that Russia is discussing the possibility of producing at least 10 Tu-214 aircraft at this enterprise a year. This is reported by TASS.

According to Borisov, currently there is a question about the possibility of using the Tu-214 by Russian airlines such as Aeroflot, Red Wings and others. He added that this aircraft consists mainly of Russian components. Foreign ones are used minimally, so they can be replaced in a year.

The Tu-214 is a medium-range narrow-body aircraft developed by the Tupolev company. The aircraft is currently manufactured in Kazan for special tasks. It is operated as part of Rossiya Special Flight Squadron, FSB aviation, Ministry of Defence of Russia. Also, various modifications are created on its basis to solve special tasks — intelligence, relay, control. According to the official information on Rostec website, the Tu-214 is manufactured in the Kazan Aircraft Production Association in the capital of Tatarstan — Kazan.

Photo: wikipedia.org

On March 17, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation, said that the company, against the background of sanctions, was considering the possibility of resuming the serial production of domestic Tu-214 and Il-96 aircraft. In this situation, absolute priority for the Russian industry is the accelerated implementation of import substitution programmes for key products, technologies and systems.

