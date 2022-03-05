Peskov: economic banditry on the part of other states requires appropriate response from Russia

Extraordinary situation in the economy requires extraordinary measures

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that plans are being made to support the Russian economy in the face of sanctions— including daily consultations of the government with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of the state, Dmitry Peskov.

The situation in the economy now, according to Peskov, is extraordinary, and it requires extraordinary measures.

“Against the background of economic banditry occuring in a large part of the globe, as you understand, there should be an appropriate reaction,” TASS quotes Peskov.

“Putin is not an actor, he works as president”

Speaking about Putin's work schedule, Peskov noted that in the upcoming holidays on March 6-8 on the occasion of International Women's Day, the president of Russia will work.

“So far there are no [public] events, but the plans deal exclusively with the work, there are also telephone conversations, now they are already scheduled. In other words, these are working days now, of course, there's no time for weekends,” the representative of the Kremlin said.

Photo: kremlin.ru

He also told about why the Kremlin does not broadcast footage of Putin's talks on the phone.



“The thing is that Putin, after all, is not an actor, he works as president and does not like to be disturbed when he conducts important international negotiations by phone, especially at such a difficult time,” Peskov said.

Putin, according to his press secretary, holds meetings on the economic situation next week.

“It's being difficult time, you see”

Peskov also commented on the sensational law on punishment for fakes about the armed forces of Russia.

“It's being difficult time, you see that the law is urgently needed in connection with an absolutely unprecedented not campaign, but an information war that has been unleashed against our country. Against the background of the information war, it was necessary to adopt a law of appropriate rigidity, which has been done,” he added.

