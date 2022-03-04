How NATO’s seeking de-confliction

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has claimed that the alliance will remain committed to keeping channels for diplomacy and de-confliction open. It also welcomes the efforts put to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian relief to Ukraine, writes TASS.

Stoltenberg thinks the days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering. According to him, this is “the worst military aggression in Europe for decades.”

“We call on President Putin to stop this war immediately, withdraw all his forces from Ukraine without conditions and engage in genuine diplomacy, now,” he said.

According to the NATO secretary general, the Alliance is not seeking a war with Russia.

“We have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine. Because that would be even more devastating and more dangerous. NATO is not seeking a war with Russia,” he said.

Photo: pixabay.com

On 25 February, Jens Stoltenberg who will soon resign as NATO secretary general and chair Norway’s central bank claimed that the Russian Federation violated agreements signed between the country and the Alliance three times. Due to this, the NATO-Russia Founding Act doesn’t work anymore, he claimed.

Stoltenberg called the Russian special operation in Ukraine “the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades.” The Alliance condemns the “full-fledged invasion of Ukraine by Russia with Belarus’s assistance,” he claimed.

