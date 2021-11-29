Abnormally warm weather expected in Tatarstan, but snow will not go anywhere

Heat and precipitation plan has been over-fulfilled

There is less than a week left before the arrival of winter. The end of the autumn was generous with snowfalls and blizzards, which caught many motorists and lovers of spending their free time outdoors by surprise. Yuri Perevedentsev, Professor of the Department of Meteorology, Climatology and Atmospheric Ecology of the Kazan Federal University, told Realnoe Vremya what kind of weather Tatarstan citizens should prepare for in the last autumn days and whether it is already possible to make plans for the main winter holiday

Now, according to him, Tatarstan is under the influence of the North Atlantic, warm and humid air masses are penetrating into the territory of the republic. Thanks to this, until the end of November, the weather in the Republic of Tatarstan will be abnormally warm and the temperature will be about five degrees above the climatic norm. For comparison: the average long-term temperature characteristic of this period is 6 degrees below zero. However, in the coming days, daytime temperatures will approach zero, and nighttime temperatures will range from 2 to 3 degrees below zero. Such weather is expected in general in the European part of Russia.

Photo: kpfu.ru

Recently, a fairly large amount of precipitation has fallen in Tatarstan. According to Yury Perevedentsev, now the height of the snow cover is 15 centimetres, the snow continues to arrive. The precipitation plan in November is not only successfully implemented, but even overfulfilled. By the heat, by the way, too.



Despite the abnormal heat, Tatarstan residents will not remain without snow. The thing is that although daytime temperatures are close to zero, night temperatures still remain negative. Therefore, the snow cover will not only not go anywhere, but will also begin to increase.

Photo: kzn.ru

“If a blocking anticyclone comes to us, December will be cold”



Meanwhile, it is quite difficult to talk about the weather on the eve of the New Year. According to the long-term forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia, in December the temperature background will be below the climatic norm, that is, this month it will be colder than usual. But January, February and March will remain within the climatic norm.

As explained by the professor of the KFU, everything will depend on cyclonic activity:

“If cyclones often visit the republic, December will be above the climatic norm, and there will be plenty of snow. And if a blocking anticyclone comes to us, then December will be cold, and we can also expect a cold New Year.

But so far, all this remains at the level of speculation and guesswork. According to Yury Perevedentsev, no one can give accurate forecasts in details for this period. At best, detailed information can be given only a week in advance, and then the events are already probabilistic. What can be said in general about December: this month the weather is quite unstable and subject to fluctuations.

Photo: Dmitry Reznov

Bad weather in Tatarstan in the last few weeks



Over the past few weeks, weather forecasters have repeatedly warned Tatarstan residents about the deterioration of weather conditions. The first snow fell in the republic at the end of October, and a steady snowfall came down in the Republic of Tatarstan two weeks ago. For example, in Kazan, in a short period of time, severe congestion formed on the roads, accidents occurred in places.

Since then, heavy precipitation has been preserved in Tatarstan. At the same time, several hundred units of special equipment began to take to the streets of the Tatarstan capital for snow removal every day. Last Saturday in the Republic of Tatarstan, due to a severe snowstorm, the movement of intercity buses was completely restricted. It was resumed only by Sunday morning.

Cloudy weather with clarifications is forecast in the republic today. Snow is expected at times, and in some areas — a blizzard and ice in some places during the day. According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorological Centre of the Republic of Tatarstan, Tatarstan residents may be caught by a strong gusty wind up to 16 m/s. The maximum air temperature during the day will be 1 ... 6 degrees below zero.