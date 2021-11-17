5 professions not taught in universities

Any university employee, and even more so the head, has heard more than once that they teach “the wrong thing” at the university, and some professions are not taught at all. It's true — new professions appear almost every day, university education lasts at least 4 years, and the regulation of education is even more conservative. It is difficult for future students and their parents to guess what will be in demand in 4 years — after all, even large enterprises find it difficult to predict their need for personnel for such a period, and they have much more information about the future of the industry than schoolchildren and their parents do. But this does not mean that the university will not be able to teach new and sought-after professions at all. Anna Svirina, the vice-rector for science and development of the TISBI University of Management, considers in her author's column for Realnoe Vremya where and how to study them. She does this using the example of 5 top professions of today, about which few people heard a few years ago.