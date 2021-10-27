Vaccinated — 88%: Nizhnekamskneftekhim in the top of enterprises with high mass immunity

The company has deployed eight vaccination points, a prize draw is held among the vaccinated

Tatarstan is among the regions with the most tense situation with Covid-19. To reduce the number of cases, Rospotrebnadzor has introduced mandatory vaccination on the territory of the republic, including for employees of industrial enterprises. Those who do not get vaccinated before November 9 will be suspended from work. This news did not come as a surprise to Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Back in February 2021, the company launched a large-scale vaccination campaign. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim: course for community immunity



Since the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has taken unprecedented safety measures to preserve the health of its personnel. In March 2020, the company established a headquarters for the implementation of measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

“Each employee was provided with medical masks manufactured by the subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Polymatiz JSC. In parallel, its own production of antiseptic DS-1 was launched. The company purchased dispensers and recirculators in full. A lot of work has been done to differentiate the flows of people at the checkpoints and in transport. Disinfection of shift buses, bus stop pavilions and workplaces was carried out," said Rodion Bulashov, the deputy director general for personnel and social affairs at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

In February of this year, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and its subsidiaries launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign.

“At first, people were reluctant to get vaccinated," recalls Aleksey Polyakov, the director of Korabelnaya Grove — NKNH PLC. “We were faced with an information vacuum, not everyone understood what Covid-19 infection is, what danger it poses. Thanks to the sanitary work we carried out, people's opinions gradually began to change.



Medics met with labour collectives, told how the Covid-19 hospital works, what the consequences of the coronavirus may be.

“We told people that Covid-19 is an insidious disease that takes many lives. No need to think that the disease will not affect us. The virus is mutating and is not going to go anywhere. Now there are only two ways: either to get infected, and the outcome may be different, or to get vaccinated," says Aleksey Polyakov.

Petrochemists can be vaccinated at health centres located on the territory of the industrial zone, at the central office of Nizhnekamskneftekhim and at the clinic SOGAZ PROFMEDICINA-NK Besides, medical teams visit the units so that shift personnel can be vaccinated on-the-job.

“The heads of departments and divisions were among the first to be vaccinated against coronavirus," says Rodion Bulashov, the deputy director general for personnel and social affairs of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. “The company's youth contributed to the process of popularisation of vaccination. Our activists vaccinated themselves and held the relay race called “Are you vaccinated?". Each participant of the action received badges in memory of this important mission.

For vaccination — a day off or additional days for vacation



The situation with Covid-19 in Russia remains tense today. Medics are recording the fourth wave of the incidence of coronavirus infection. Rospotrebnadzor has introduced mandatory vaccination in Tatarstan, including for the staff of industrial enterprises. The order states that employees who do not have any vaccinations will be transferred to remote work or suspended from work from November 9, 2021, and those who have not completed the full course — from December 7, 2021.

The preventive work carried out by Nizhnekamskneftekhim made it possible to avoid such drastic measures. The level of community immunity in the company has reached 88%. Out of 15 thousand employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, only 81 employees have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 required hospitalisation.

“We have the lowest percentage of morbidity among the enterprises of the oil refining, petrochemical industry. The lowest percentage of morbidity and mortality. This is the result of what we have been trying to achieve," said Ayrat Safin, CEO of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Vaccination of employees continues. The company's management plans to vaccinate 100% of the staff.

“The employee who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is given a day off for rehabilitation at each stage of vaccination — you can take a day off or add these days to the vacation. Relevant additions have been made to the collective agreement of the enterprise. The initiative of petrochemists was supported by other enterprises of the industry — they began to adopt the experience of our enterprise," Rodion Bulashov emphasises.



Besides, every employee vaccinated against coronavirus automatically participates in the prize draw from the company. Just a few days ago, the second drawing took place, this time a GoPro action camera, health resort vouchers to the Varzi-Yatchi sanatorium, Korabelnaya Grove dispensary, membership cards to Druzhba pool and many other prizes were played.

The lottery was held in a random way using a programme — a random number generator on the air.

The company plans to encourage employees to get vaccinated further. After all, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, as a continuously operating production, has no right to stop its work for a single day. Not only the economic well-being of Nizhnekamsk, but also the whole of Tatarstan depends on the industrial giant, its production and financial activities, and the well-coordinated work of the team.

