Tatarstan to start producing elevators, and Vladimir Malygin to build a second hub

Investment Council of the President of Tatarstan has approved six projects worth 4,8 billion rubles

Passenger elevators of the Tatarstan brand are going to be assembled in Zelenodolsk next year. They will be used to update residential buildings under the housing overhaul programme — contracts went to Moscow manufacturers before. The Investment Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, chaired by President Rustam Minnikhanov, gave the go-ahead for the construction of own plant Regionliftmash PLC worth 600 million rubles. Other local investors received generous bonuses in the form of gratuitous plots. For example, the head of the Megastroy network “defended” the project for the construction of a distribution centre for 1,5 billion rubles, and RARITEK — for the expansion of the gas engine infrastructure network for 370 million rubles. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

They enter where they did not want, then they do not work in their specialty



The Investment Council of the republic, chaired by President Rustam Minnikhanov, approved six projects totalling 4,82 billion rubles. No one is going to delay the construction: the projects, as they say, are at a high start, waiting only for the “presidential” go-ahead. Each of them will be implemented during 2022-2023, not longer. Thanks to them, an additional 1,654 jobs will have been created by this time.

Although the meeting of the Investment Council itself was held in a closed mode for the media, after its conclusion, investors and the head of the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, Talia Minullina, went to the press and shared their plans. As it turned out, among the initiators of the six approved projects, only one has the status of a resident of PSEDA, the rest of the investors received state support as a gratuitous land plot.

For example, the IT company from Tatarstan, Discover Software, presented the project of Round mobile application. The investment is estimated at 180 million rubles. Based on the entertainment and educational system and challenges, the application helps teenagers decide on their future profession. The representative of the company said that he made a proposal to hold a republican competition for career guidance among schoolchildren through the Round application, the president supported the idea.

“Many students enter where they did not want to. Then people do not work in their specialty," Talia Minullina complained.



To convince how important it is to determine your abilities in time and choose a profession, the head of the agency gave an example from her personal life.

“Well, ask in your environment what his [colleague's] specialty is," she noted during a conversation with journalists after the end of the meeting of the Investment Council in the Government House of the Republic of Tatarstan. “For example, I am a French teacher. And I had to get some additional education, after which I got another job.

For this reason, the above-mentioned project will receive a great response, the head of the agency is sure. “The president has instructed to involve secondary schools and industrial enterprises in this work. This is an interesting project, although not a large-scale one, like those that we are considering at the investment council," she concluded.

Tatarstan elevator assembler — Regionliftmash company — has submitted an application for the construction of a plant for the production of passenger elevators. Photo: ucpskov.ru

Own brand elevators



Tatarstan elevator assembler — Regionliftmash company — has submitted an application for the construction of a plant for the production of passenger elevators. Its investor is a resident of the PSEDA of the Zelenodolsk district, where the plant is supposed to be built. The volume of investments will amount to 600 million rubles, and the launch date is the year 2022.

“In Tatarstan, this will be the first own production," said Talia Minullina. “Before that, negotiations had been held with several foreign companies that were interested in the Russian market. For example, there are strong Korean manufacturers who supply a lot of equipment to Russia. But in the end, a local player was formed. Previously, they were engaged in the installation of elevator equipment, and now it has been decided to localise the production of elevators in Tatarstan.”

To support the local manufacturer, the possibility of placing a public procurment is being worked out — guaranteed sales, in order to provide the company with stability for the coming years.

“We are currently discussing the scheme of an offset contract," said Talia Minullina. “They are not developed in Russia so far, because they are part of the 44th Federal Law. However, the first five offset contracts were held by Moscow. The regions can not do that because the state declares what volume is guaranteedly needed. The condition is up to 10 years. The volume of investments is at least 1 billion rubles. And the manufacturer is local. Therefore, they do not work under offset contracts in the regions. However, the ministry of finance of Russia admits that the amount of minimum investment can be reduced to 400 million rubles, but this norm has not yet been legally approved.

Among those approved is the RariTEK Technologies investment project, which involves the construction of two basic CNG stations in Naberezhnye Chelny and Mendeleevsk. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Lilia Zagidullina, the director general of Regionliftmash PLC, explained that the elevator design will consist of 70% of own components, and only the key elements — winch and cables — will be purchased. The pilot sample is to appear in the summer of 2022.



Megastroy presented a project for the construction of a logistics distribution centre worth 1,5 billion rubles. Its area is 23,000 sq. m. Now the company has one centre for 10 thousand square metres in its assets. “The new distribution centre will allow us to increase the company's turnover by 10% and begin expansion to other regions," said Vladimir Malygin, the company's president.

Among those approved is the RariTEK Technologies investment project, which involves the construction of two base CNG stations in Naberezhnye Chelny and Mendeleevsk, as well as the production of mobile complexes for refuelling with methane on the road.

“Today there are 28 CNG gas filling stations operating on the territory of Tatarstan, three new ones: one in the Mendeleevsky district, two in Naberezhnye Chelny. In total, there are going to be 31 stations," Talia Minullina said.