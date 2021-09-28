'Two vectors of development of domestic petrochemistry': Nizhnekamskneftekhim gathers young scientists

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The fifth All-Russian Scientific and Practical Conference of Young Scientists has started in Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The event is held under the slogan “Innovations and youth — two vectors of development of the domestic petrochemical industry”. More than 50 young scientists, including employees of industrial enterprises, students and postgraduates of educational institutions, are taking part in the work.

“We are major manufacturers of the entire range of rubbers”

The scientific and technological centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC became the venue for the conference. Here, for two days, scientists from Nizhnekamsk, Kazan, Ufa, Sterlitamak and Moscow are presenting their works in various sections: Chemistry and Technology of Polymer Materials, Chemistry and Technology of Petrochemical and Oil Refining Processes, and Environmental Technologies.

“We were planning to hold this conference already last year, but due to the pandemic, we had to postpone the event. The goal is to popularise Nizhnekamskneftekhim, evaluate its employees for subsequent certification and career advancement. We also see our potential employees in the face of the guests," said Rinat Gilmullin, the director of the R&D Centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, adding that the conference would also help to identify new ideas, support the implementation of promising works, and improve the professional skills of talented scientists-chemists.



The official opening of the event was attended by Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin. He noted the role of the enterprise in the global petrochemical market.



“Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the largest producer of petrochemical products in the territory of the Russian Federation and Eastern Europe. We are major manufacturers of the entire range of rubbers, we have some of the best competencies in Russia and the world. This is confirmed by long-term contracts concluded with the largest tire companies, which indicates the high quality of the products produced, the stable operation of the enterprise," Safin said.

He noted that Nizhnekamskneftekhim has always been famous for highly professional specialists. Almost every petrochemical enterprise in the country employs former employees of the company.

“Our people are worth their weight in gold," said Ayrat Safin. “Today there is high competition all over the world. Every company is fighting for a place under the sun. To do this, it is necessary to develop, implement and sell new products. We should develop, people of science should develop new types of products for producers.



“It is immediately clear that people live for their work”

After the welcoming speeches, the section “Chemistry and Technology of Polymer Materials” began its work, at which Nizhnekamsk petrochemists presented most of the reports. Young scientists of Nizhnekamskneftekhim told about their developments aimed at improving the quality of rubbers and plastics produced at the enterprise.

Daniil Simkachev, a young employee of the R&D Centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, also presented his report on the topic “Functionalised solution butadiene-styrene rubbers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC”. He came to work at the company a year ago.

“There is everything here for the implementation of new projects. There are units in the laboratory where we conduct research, experiments, and tests. Every day we try to improve the properties of rubbers. I believe that Nizhnekamskneftekhim has good prospects for further growth. I want to achieve high results, do a PhD.

Renata Bableva is another participant of the conference. The young woman is an employee of Kazanorgsintez In Nizhnekamsk, she made a report on the topic “Polycarbonate production in Kazanorgsintez PJSC — the integated processing chain: from raw materials to finished products”. According to her, the conference provides the unique opportunity to announce oneself and learn new developments in the field of petrochemistry.



“Everything is very cool and interesting here. I really liked the reports of the participants. It shows that people live for their work," she said.

“R&D of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is a rarity”

Employees of the scientific and development centre are engaged in the development of new technologies in Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. It includes 12 research laboratories, the experimental production plant, various departments and support services. It employs 248 people, 17 employees have an academic degree.

The subject of research works of specialists of the Scientific Research Centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is mainly devoted to the technology of monomers and corresponding polymers. There are laboratories that deal with environmental issues and corrosion of technological equipment.

R&D specialists can use almost unlimited opportunities for research in any field of chemistry and chemical technologies with scaling of practical results — from synthesis in a laboratory units to conducting pilot testings.

“R&D of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is a rarity. A small number of petrochemical companies have a similar structure. The Scientific and Research Centre is a branch institute that generates ideas and turns them into reality. This is our distinctive feature and our advantage," said Aydar Vagizov, the deputy chief technologist for petrochemical production of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The special pride of the R&D Centre is the laboratories equipped with modern experimental equipment and devices. In the experimental-industrial shop No. 1122, which is part of the R&D, technological units work, where pilot testings are carried out, goods of small- and medium-tonnage chemistry are produced.



“Our laboratory is engaged in research and development work on the development of new and improvement of existing technologies for the production of monomers based on the processes of hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, hydrotreating and isomerisation of hydrocarbons, which contribute to improving the quality and competitiveness of Nizhnekamskneftekhim products," says Marina Berezkina, the head of the laboratory of the R&D of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

120 patents in 20 years

The R&D supports young employees, especially those who work to improve their skills. Currently, eight young specialists from various laboratories are conducting research, and in 2019, three employees of the R&D received a PhD degree. In 2021, two pre-defenсe of the dissertations of R&D employees are planned.

Since 2005, the R&D has organised all-Russian and international youth scientific and practical conferences under the auspices of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Every year, the company holds competitions for young innovators and every two years — competitions of professional skills in the competence of “Laboratory Chemical Analysis”, and since 2016, R&D employees have participated in competitions of international WorldSkills standards.



Over the past 20 years, 120 patents for inventions have been obtained in the R&D in collaboration with employees of the plants of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

