Kazan recognised as Russia’s third city with career opportunities

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Kazan in the top three leaders in career opportunities

From a perspective of career opportunities, Moscow is considered Russia’s best city: 71% of its citizens note this. Saint Petersburg is second (63% of the citizens say about it), Kazan is third (53% of the citizens think so). SuperJob published this data on 26 September. Analysts of the portal say that the top five leaders also include Tyumen and Yekaterinburg (49% and 48% of the citizens respectively consider them as the best place for career development). 1,500 representatives of the economically active population of both capitals and 500 citizens of other Russian cities of the research participated in the poll.

Specialists in general claim that the pandemic complicated career developments in different regions of the country. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Specialists in general claim that the pandemic complicated career developments in different regions of the country: the number of citizens who consider their city to be the best for career reduced in most big cities of Russia. The opinion on this changed only in five cities: in Novokuznetsk, Barnaul, Makhachkala, Tomsk and Moscow.

Volgograd (only 13% of its citizens characterise it as favourable for professional growth), Omsk (14%) and Saratov (13%) are among outsiders in career opportunities.

Question: “Do you consider your city the best place for your career?”



cities with population over 500K Answer option cities with population over 1 million Yes no not sure Moscow 71% 13% 16% Saint Petersburg 63% 16% 21% Kazan 51% 23% 26% Tyumen 49% 26% 25% Yekaterinburg 48% 30% 22% Krasnodar 42% 31% 27%

8,300 jobless people in Kazan

Meanwhile, according to the statistics published on the website of the republican Ministry of Labour and Social Protection as of 1 September 2021, 8,356 jobless people were registered in Kazan (it is those who are officially unemployed). Compared to the data as of 1 August, this number decreased by 147 people.

The same statistics can be used to judge how the ministry combated the collapse in the labour market because of the pandemic: on 1 September 2021, 31,866 jobless people were registered in Tatarstan. So the fact is that unemployed shrank 3,8 times in Kazan during the year.

Elmira Zaripova reminded citizens that every jobless Tatarstan can receive 140,000 rubles to develop their own business. Photo: tatarstan.ru

It is noteworthy that in August Tatarstan Minister of Labour Elmira Zaripova reminded citizens that every jobless Tatarstan can receive 140,000 rubles to develop their own business. For this purpose, he has to send a business plan to a local job service. And if the plan is approved, the citizens will be transferred the money. However, in reply, the citizen will have to develop this business for a year, at least make a business plan and submit it for approval in the local job service. If the plan is approved, the unemployed citizen receives more than 140,000 rubles of aid with the further obligation of developing this business for a year.