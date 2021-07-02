Emergency declared in most regions of Tatarstan due to heat

In Tatarstan, 38 municipal districts have signed an order on the introduction of a state of emergency due to the abnormal heat. In total, there are 43 districts and 2 urban okrugs in the Republic of Tatarstan. This was reported in the press service of the President of Tatarstan.

“The weather conditions in the republic, the lack of productive rains threaten the crop yield and the very possibility of having it," said the president of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

The head of the Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of the Republic of Tatarstan, Sergey Zakharov, said that June was abnormal from the point of view of temperatures and precipitation. A similar situation was observed in 1989, 1998 and in 2010.



“The lack of productive moisture in the soil is negatively affecting the crop formation," he said.

There are also droughts in Altai Krai, Omsk Oblast, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Novosibirsk Oblast, Orenburg Oblast, and in Bashkiria.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan — Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Zyabbarov noted that the dry season has been recorded in 34 municipal districts. Soil drought — in 18 districts. The introduction of an emergency state at the municipal level will allow prolonging investment and short-term loans to agricultural enterprises, as well as other obligations due to force majeure.

A week ago, Zakharov proposed to introduce an emergency state in Tatarstan due to the abnormal heat. Minnikhanov said that it is possible to introduce a state of emergency in Tatarstan already in the coming days. . Until this day, the story of the emergency state should be clear, the president of the republic noted.



The president of the Republic of Tatarstan drew attention at a meeting of the Committee on Emergency Situations to that the abnormal heat that has established in the republic is having a negative impact on the economy. First of all, the sphere of agriculture is suffering. Minnikhanov noted that it is not yet what happened in 2010, but the situation is being acute. We all remember that year, and so far we don't know what will happen next, he added.