Vladimir Putin: 'If there is gas at mayor's dacha, then there is a pipe nearby'

Annual Direct Line with the president of Russia has been held for the 18th time and lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes. During this time, Vladimir Putin answered 68 questions. This time, the Russians were most concerned about the topics of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, the possible introduction of a general lockdown, social payments, household issues, rising food prices, as well as relations with neighbours. The broadcast did not go quite smoothly: the hosts 'slowed down' or, on the contrary, hurried, so the president had to stop them to answer an important question in more detail, the connection was bad. “While there is the direct line, powerful DDOS attacks are going on our digital systems," the presenter said. “Are you kidding? Seriously?" the president reacted and continued the conversation on an important topic. Realnoe Vremya highlighted the main points from the answers of the head of the state.