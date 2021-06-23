On natural gas: first fire of first gas turbine at Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s CCGT-TPP

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

One of the leading petrochemical enterprises of Russia is completing a large project of construction of its power plant 495 MW CCGT-TPP. A milestone took place recently — the first fire of a gas turbine. This event is one of the key moments in commissioning a CCGT-TPP.

Own power plant

The 495 MW CCGT-TPP is one of the ambitious projects of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The power plant is designed to dispose of associated petroleum gases from Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC and simultaneously generate electrical energy to supply electricity for Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC’s own needs. The use of its own electrical energy will reduce costs on energy purchases, which will have a positive impact on the prime cost of the enterprise’s end products.

“The first fire of the gas turbine No. 1 reaching 1,000 rotations a minute took place at the CCGT-TPP on 11 June. A big job preceded this: hydro testing, washing of waste gas boilers, chemical washing of boilers, hydraulic and air tests of pipelines of different systems as well as testing of the PAS,” noted Director of the Directorate of the CCGT-TPP, which is built at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Almaz Mukhametzyanov.

168 MW gas turbines

The first fire of a gas turbine is an important stage of start-up and commissioning. To prepare for the launch of gas turbines, the water treatment unit, the main cooling system in the cooling tower and the circulation pumping station, closed cooling system of the gaseous fuel treatment unit were washed and launched, equipment of the booster compressor station was filled with desalinated water. 1,000 m3 of raw water was prepared. The launch of the water treatment unit enables to provide a stock of desalinated water, 1,000 m3 in two tanks, which will be used to cool the gas turbine.

The readiness for the first fire of the gas turbine No. 1 was provided by the contractor general by consecutively launching cooling, oil supply systems, natural gas supply, fire-fighting systems, safety and other auxiliary systems.

“Electrical energy at the CCGT-TPP is generated both in gas turbines and steam turbines when burying fuel gas. This is done twice, so to speak. Electrical energy is generated in gas turbines first by using the energy of hot waste gases in combustion chambers when fuel gas is burnt,” said Renat Abdrakhmanov, chief engineer of the CCGT-TPP Directorate at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

To compare, the energy conversion efficiency in the turbines with the classical gas turbine cycle is around 32%. While our steam and gas cycle provides a higher energy conversion efficiency — about 50% — thanks to high efficiency. Switching from the steam turbine to the steam gas cycle, energy made a real revolutionary breakthrough, the chief engineer added.

Three-stage water treatment

To ensure the plant’s uninterrupted operation, water must as clean and desalinated as possible. The water treatment system at the CCGT-TPP is a complex — a three-stage treatment system.

Water coming from the Kama River is desalinated in a small building of the water treatment unit until reaching the quality required by the plant’s equipment.

The treatment process is divided into several stages: in multi-layered and charcoal filters first, then in a reverse osmosis system. At the last stage, treated water goes through an electrodeionisation unit it gets to in two tanks of reserved desalinated water 1,000 m3 each. The productivity of the water treatment plant is 35 cubic metres of desalinated water an hour.

Multi-layered filters consist of a mixture of gravel, sand and anthracite to remove suspended impurities from water. Charcoal filters are filled with activated charcoal. Then clarified water goes through the reverse osmosis system. Such a system is used to “turn” seawater into drinking water and in making especially clean water for medical needs. The technology helps eliminate salts from water.

After the reverse osmosis unit, treated water goes to the electrodionisation unit for deep water desalination. After all the stages, water can be used for production. A careful attitude to water treatment is conditioned by a requirement of a waste gas boiler factory. Less clean water can cause corrosion and will significantly reduce the service of the equipment.

“We are planning to fire the second gas turbine soon. Nowadays the gas turbine, compressors are adjusted. After obtaining permits of Russia’s industrial safety watchdog to supply energy to the energy generating facilities, works on the synchronisation of the equipment of the CCGT-TPP with the electrical grid for further start-up and commissioning works will start,” says Director of the Directorate of the CCGT-TPP, which is built at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Almaz Mukhametzyanov.

Nowadays the CCGT-TPP is hiring staff, 92 specialists will be employed in total, about 80% of the personnel has already been equipped. The temporary camp started to be dismantled, the adjacent territory is improved.

