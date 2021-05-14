NKNK petrochemists congratulate veterans on 76th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

“We would like to remember the feat of grandfathers and great-grandfathers”

A delegation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC participated in memorable events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The company’s executives with young activists and representatives of the trade union laid flowers to the monument to the Unknown Soldier in Krasny Klyuch settlement.

“It is every family’s holiday. Both of my grandfathers fought at the fronts of the Great Patriotic War. This trouble affected every family. We celebrate Victory Day every year. It is a milestone for us because the country lived another year under the peaceful sky. I give a low bow to veterans and home front workers for the victory we won,” said Irek Aglyamov, first vice director general and chief engineer of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Vice Director General of Staff and Social Affairs Rodion Bulashov also congratulated the veterans and employees of the enterprise on the 76th anniversary of Victory. He added that Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC annually celebrates Victory Day together with Nizhnekamsk citizens.

“We would like to remember the feat of grandfathers and great-grandfathers for the peaceful sky above our heads. We can live now in our amazing land thanks to their heroism,” said Rodion Bulashov.

Military Glory museum in the open air

Nizhnekamskneftekhim employees traditionally laid flowers to the bust of the first Director General of the enterprise Nikolay Lemayev.

Then the delegation went to a site set up by members of Neftekhimik search party and Young Technician club.

Here the museum Military Glory organised an exhibition of exhibits of the Great Patriotic War found by members of Neftekhimik search party during expeditions to battlefields. Young Technicians club offered masterclasses in making planes, handicrafts and postcards for veterans. A field kitchen was open too.

Later, as a long-term tradition, the representatives of Nizhnekamskneftekhim laid flowers to the monument to Tatar poet Musa Jalil and took a commemorative photo. The petrochemists warmly greeted veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers near the monument.

“The victory in the tough war inspired all the people”

The Council of Veterans of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has two veterans of war and 84 home front workers. The management of the company visited them with congratulations and presents on the eve of 9 May. A veteran of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, an honourable citizen of Nizhnekamsk Rafail Glyants said that the war broke out when he was 4.

“Fascists invaded Poland and started to do their bad deeds. Our family was under occupation for four months. Then we managed to go to the east, to the Soviet Union. We crossed the border with difficulty. Next time the war caught us a year and a half later in Minsk Oblast, in a small village. And we went to the east again, on foot, on horse carts, cargo trains. We turned out in Mari forests, in Volzhsk, I studied in school, then moved to Kazan,” said Rafail Glyants.

He sadly recalled how many hardships the people experienced in wartime. People worked at the home front to help fighting soldiers and received news about troops liberating another city from German Fascist invaders with joy.

“I remember the joy on 9 May 1945: everybody crowded the streets. I was 10 at that moment. The victory in the tough war inspired all the people. Nothing can be compared to freedom, the feeling of self-esteem. All the people of the country did this feat, and the people cannot be forgotten. It is good that the holiday is celebrated, it means some young people appreciate it,” Mr Glyants added.

Present by 76th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

After the meeting with the veterans, the delegation headed towards the monument to Victory to participate in a parade and ceremony. Chairman of the trade union of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Oleg Shumkov said that the enterprise handed over more than 6,000 Saint George’s ribbons to its employees on the eve of the holiday.

“A 7,6-km bicycle run was devoted to Victory Day. The youth sang wartime songs. On 7 May, the enterprise participated in Garden of Memory all-Russian campaign and planted 76 pine tree seedlings along the Sobolekovo highway. Directors of subdivisions and trade union chairpeople visited veterans and home front workers, handed over postcards on behalf of Director General of the company Ayrat Safin and food baskets to them,” noted Oleg Shumkov.

At the end of the ceremony, white pigeons symbolising peace were let out. The NKNK management laid flowers to the monument to Glory and then to a monument to home front workers.

Events continued near a mass grave of soldiers of the 80th ski battalion located on the territory of the city’s cemetery. During the mourning ceremony, the petrochemists laid fresh flowers to the footstep of the monument. The solemn part ended with festive lunch for the Nizhnekamskneftekhim veterans.

This year, big illuminated digits — 76 — have appeared in the Central Gas Fractionating Unit of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC in honour of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. One can see the inscription at night.

