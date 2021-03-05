Leyla Fazleeva: 'If you are forced to get vaccinated against coronavirus, contact the operation headquarters'

The head of the republic's COVID-19 control centre spoke about the supply of EpiVacCorona, and the chief obstetrician-gynecologist spoke about the impact of the virus on pregnant women

“The employer can not force you to get vaccinated against coronavirus!” the head of the republican operational headquartres for combating the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva assured during a live broadcast on 3 March. According to her, the head can only discuss with their subordinates all the pros and cons of immunisation. Also, the chief obstetrician-gynecologist of the ministry of healthcare of the republic, Tatyana Shigabutdinova, explained what to do to a pregnant woman in case of infection with coronavirus. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya

“Everyone should make a decision independently”

“Many people are interested in when the vaccine against the new coronavirus infection EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector scientific centre of virology and biotechnology, will appear in Tatarstan," Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister and head of the operation headquarters for combating coronavirus Leyla Fazleeva began the conversation live. “I want to say right away that today active vaccination with Sputnik V continues in the republic, which has proven to be very effective. EpiVacCorona is to be supplied to the republic in March. We expect it this week or at the beginning of next week. As soon as the vaccine appears in the republic, of course, the operational headquarters will inform the citizens about it. Both Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona are our escape route from the coronavirus. None of the vaccines used in the territory of the Russian Federation has shown a negative side.”

Then she moved on to the question: should one be vaccinated against Covid-19 during the rehabilitation period after the coronavirus? Referring to the opinions of experts, Fazleeva reminded that if a person has already had a coronavirus infection, he has formed or is forming the necessary immunity. Therefore, before the vaccination procedure, it is necessary to consult with your doctor, pass tests for antibodies to the coronavirus.

The next question is: can the employer oblige you to get a coronavirus vaccination? “I think the issue is directly related to that the heads of enterprises are turning to their employees with the initiative to get vaccinated as part of the vaccination campaign currently underway in Tatarstan. For example, during the annual flu vaccination, the employer very often offers to vaccinate. The directors can discuss with thier subordinates all the pros and cons of immunisation. But veryone should make a decision independently. If you are forced to get vaccinated against coronavirus, contact the operational headquarters of the Republic of Tatarstan. There, such requests are processed immediately — on the day of receipt," the head of the headquarters assured.

The vaccine itself can not cause infertility in a woman and will not affect the reproductive potential. Photo: Maksim Platonov

“We have seen how hard the infection with Covid-19 can be for unvaccinated expectant mothers”



What about the effect of the coronavirus vaccine on female fertility — can it cause infertility?" Tatyana Shigabutdinova, the chief obstetrician-gynecologist of the ministry of healthcare of the Republic of Tatarstan, volunteered to answer this question:

“The vaccine itself can not cause infertility in a woman and will not affect the reproductive potential. You can draw an analogy with the flu. Initially, pregnant women were not vaccinated against this disease. Today, vaccination of pregnant women against influenza is directly recommended by the WHO. Yes, women can still get the flu, but the disease will occur in a milder form. Besides, the newborn children of mothers vaccinated during pregnancy are protected from influenza for 6 months. The WHO is already considering the introduction of a new vector-based COVID-19 vaccine for women in the UK. It is not the vaccination that should be feared, but the consequences due to its absence.”

The doctor urged everyone who is just going to become a mother to consider vaccination. The vaccination against coronavirus should be done 3-6 months before the planned pregnancy: “We, the doctors, have seen how hard the infection with Covid-19 can be for unvaccinated expectant mothers. Sometimes, to save a patient, we were forced to perform emergency, premature birth. Among other things, many of our “coronavirus” patients suffered from thrombosis. All this affects the health of the baby.”

Is vaccination contraindicated during breastfeeding? Tatyana Shigabutdinova answered as follows: according to the methodological recommendations of the ministry of healthcare of the Russian Federation of March 1, 2021, there are certain contraindications. Citizens under the age of 18, as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers, cannot be vaccinated against coronavirus. After lactation is finished, the woman, on the contrary, is recommended to get vaccinated.

The doctor urged everyone who is just going to become a mother to consider vaccination. Photo: minzdrav.tatarstan.ru

Do the close environment of a pregnant woman need to vaccinate? “Absolutely!” says Tatiana Shigabutdinova. “Everyone who lives next to the expectant mother or together with a newborn child should be vaccinated against coronavirus. In women in the 2nd and 3rd trimester, the condition of infection worsens at lightning speed. And of course, the health of the baby and his mother should, first of all, be taken care of by relatives.”



As for the organisation of medical care for pregnant women in Tatarstan, Tatyana Shigabutdinova said that a three-level system of medical care has been created in the republic. The first level — maternity hospitals at the central district hospitals, the second — 8 maternity hospitals at the inter-municipal medical centres of the republic and 4 maternity hospitals in Kazan. The third level is one per republic — the Centre of High-tech Medical Care. “All pregnant women who are in the high-risk group are admitted here. Namely, pregnant women at the age of 22 weeks and expectant mothers suffering from an extremely severe form of coronavirus, regardless of the duration of pregnancy," the medic added.

Temporary routing of pregnant women in labor has been organised, and specialists have developed flowcharts and checklists for each outpatient stage. Virtual consultations are also held, which include the minister of healthcare of Tatarstan and the chief physicians of republican hospitals. Besides, 2 temporary infectious diseases hospitals have been opened in Tatarstan, where pregnant women infected with coronavirus can receive care: on the basis of the 7th city hospital and on the site of the perinatal centre at the Republican Clinical Hospital.

If coronavirus is confirmed, but the disease itself is mild, the patient is followed up at home. Photo: minzdrav.tatarstan.ru

“There have been no newborns diagnosed with coronavirus in Tatarstan”



“What to do if a woman is pregnant and has symptoms of Covid-19? Is there a protocol of actions for such case?" Leyla Fazleeva voiced another question of Tatarstan residents.

“If you have symptoms of viral respiratory infection, be sure to inform your obstetrician-gynecologist and therapist at your place of residence. They know what to do. As a rule, a team comes to the patient's home and takes a sample for PCR testing. Then we wait for a result. If coronavirus is confirmed, but the disease itself is mild, the patient is followed up at home. If the condition of the future mother worsens, she is immediately hospitalised," said Tatyana Shigabutdinova.

If the mother suffered Covid-19 during pregnancy, how will this affect the health of the child? The vertical route of transmission has not been proven, the obstetrician noted. Over all this time, there has not been a single newborn child with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus in Tatarstan.

The woman has been vaccinated, but in the next period she finds out that she is pregnant. What should she do? “Nothing terrible happened. It is necessary to go to a maternity welfare center, to be on screening ultrasounds at the period of 11, 14, 18 and 21 weeks. If you are vaccinated only one dose out of two, the second should be abandoned," said Shigabutdinova.

“What questions do pregnant women most often ask you?"

“First of all, they are concerned about the health of the unborn baby. That is why I want to encourage women not to self-medicate, but to contact medical and preventive institutions in time. Pregnant women are our main value. Don't be afraid. Doctors are always on guard. No sick pregnant woman will be left without help and attention. We have many examples when the illness of a young mother passes almost without consequences. However, a favourable outcome is possible only with timely treatment for qualified help," the doctor concluded.