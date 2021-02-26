The Afghan Soldiers concert, excursion to museum and gallery shooting: TAIF-NK hosts series of events by 23 February

The oil refinery participated in the military and patriotic month

Photo: Insaf Giniyatullin

“Care about children and teenagers is a key guarantee for any country. While the correct education of the younger generation is a priority task of society,” thinks Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov. During the military and patriotic months in the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District, the company organised a series of events for the younger generation. There were a lot of surprises: The Afghan Soldiers group gave a concert in the Tatarstan Cadet Corps, while children of TAIF-NK workers went to the Museum of Military Glory and tried their hand at shooting an airgun.

Long-term friendship with TAIF-NK

The Tatarstan Hero of the Soviet Union Gani Safiullin Cadet Corps of the Volga Federal District and TAIF-NK JSC have been long-time friends. The oil refinery has been trying to support one of the best educational establishments of the Republic of Tatarstan for decades. Today representatives of the company have been honourable guests on a festive concert dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day. Students have demonstrated their singing and dancing talents to the spectators.

“We love guests very much and always prepare for a meeting with them with great responsibility. We have been rehearsing the festive concert together with teachers by 23 February. The Cadet Corps has all conditions for not only goose-step and military training classes but also creative development. We even have our own recording studio,” a choir soloist, fifth-year student Bogdan Girgirchik shares his impressions.

The Cadet Corps has all conditions for not only goose-step and military training classes but also creative development. Photo: Insaf Giniyatullin

Comfortable living conditions and study environment for students from different parts of the Republic of Tatarstan and Russia became possible thanks to the support of TAIF-NK JSC too.

The Tatarstan Cadet Corps has modern infrastructure: the latest innovative training equipment was purchased, there is a robotics room, a driving class with simulators, two cars, a photo studio and videography, tourist equipment, gym equipment and much more.

Men are made, not born...

On the threshold of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, TAIF-NK didn’t remain on the sidelines and prepared another present for the students and teachers of the Cadet Corps. This time it was a performance of The Afghan Soldiers band from Nizhnekamsk that sang its best soldier songs about love for the Fatherland and combat days.

The Afghan Soldiers band performed in front of the cadets. Photo: Insaf Giniyatullin

“Students of the Cadet Corps are notably different from their peers. They are more disciplined, more educated. Their military bearing is seen from afar. They are our future. It is the children who we, adults, pin big hopes on. We want to inculcate more patriotism in them with our songs and share with what we feel inside. Many thanks to TAIF-NK for the opportunity of introducing our art to the lads,” says a band member of Afghan Soldiers Alexey Demidov.

“I want to introduce you to the best representatives of my generation who had to face serious challenges after school and address them decently,” Director of the Cadet Corps Irina Plaxina addressed the students talking about Afghan Soldiers. “We are proud of you, lads. Thank you for doing your duty with honour and saving the memory of your fellows who didn’t return from war.”

The Afghan Soldiers sang their best soldier songs about love for the Fatherland and combat days. Photo: Insaf Giniyatullin

“Support for the younger generation as well as the development of military and patriotic education are one of the key areas of TAIF-NK. Patriotism is the foundation of consolidation of society and reinforcement of the state,” notes Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov.

In his opinion, the teenage years are the optimal period for cadet education because it is the time when a child asserts himself as an individual, his interests, his own self-evaluation, life preferences and ideals form.

“I am sure that the education of students of the Tatarstan Hero of the Soviet Union Gani Safiullin Cadet Corps in Nizhnekamsk is more than decent. These lads have every chance of becoming decent citizens of our country,” Maxim Novikov commented for Realnoe Vremya.

About digs from the horse’s mouth

The series of surprises didn’t end here. The next day, children of TAIF-NK JSC workers went on an excursion to the Museum of Military Glory of Neftekhimik search party. So the younger generation managed to know their country’s history, its heroic past better.

The next day, children of TAIF-NK JSC workers went on an excursion to the Museum of Military Glory of Neftekhimik search party. Photo: Albert Muklokov

“We have a specific museum. Here we tell children about the search movement. All the exhibits were brought from deadly battlefields. One may touch the objects with one’s hands, feel the spirit of wartime,” says instructor of the Museum of Military Glory Rasima Bulatova.

The excursion stimulated interest among the lads from the first minutes.

“Who do you think searchers are? Why do they go to battlefields?” Rafael Lutfullin, vice commander of Neftekhimik search party, asked the children.

“To know the history of the Great Patriotic War in detail and find missing people?” the lads answered.

“Right,” he replied. “We go on expeditions, unearth soldiers’ remains and bury them with all military honours. The war is considered unfinished unless the last soldier is buried.”

The children carefully listened to the storytellers’ every word, asked questions, looked over cartridges, tank projectiles, mortars and soldiers’ personal belongings. Photo: Albert Muklokov

The children carefully listened to the storytellers’ every word, asked questions, looked over cartridges, tank projectiles, mortars and soldiers’ personal belongings — mess tins, toothbrushes, buttons, shoes, spoons.

“We have managed to find the remains of 800 soldiers since 2004. But we have identified only 30 Red Army soldiers. If their relatives are found, we hand over all the objects a soldier had to them,” says instructor of the Museum of Military Glory Rasima Bulatova.

The lads were so touched by the story about digs that decided to participate in the expeditions themselves.

“May I go with you?” an eleventh-year pupil Ayzat Minullin asked.

“I have been shocked that our granddads and great-granddads are still in the earth. I want to do my duty for those who won a victory for us and expelled the Nazis.”

According to the searchers, everybody who turned 18 can join the party.

“I liked the excursion very much too. I understood that war is terrible. A lot of people died, while those who survived saw terror and pain,” 8-year-old Dmitry shared his impressions.

Airgun gallery shooting

After delving into the history of the Great Patriotic War, the lads headed to Neftekhimik shooting gallery. Before the shootings began, the children received instructions. After that, everybody had a chance of shooting an airgun. Not everybody managed to hit the target, but nobody was disappointed.

Before the shootings began, the children received instructions. After that, everybody had a chance of shooting an airgun. Photo: Albert Muklokov

“I have been in a shooting gallery for the first time, I liked it very much,” says Liana Konkina. “I tried not to move when shooting, held my breath not to miss the target. It is not as easy to hit the target as it might seem at first sight. One has to train a lot, listen to the instructor.”

“Today has been a very interesting day, I have learnt many new things. I liked the Museum of Military Glory and the shooting gallery. Times has flown by, I have things to tell my classmates,” Milana Shigapova said.

“Everything has been super, I recommend!” Aliya Basharova shared her impressions of the trip.

As a socially-oriented company TAIF-NK company pays special attention to social policy and issues of education of the younger generation. The creation of social infrastructure, finance for important regional programmes, support for health care, education and sport, the revival of cultural, religious and historical heritage are important areas of the company’s charity work.

