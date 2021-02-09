NKNK Director General Ayrat Safin: “We do our best to make sure every boy can play hockey in his courtyard”

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Ice hockey gets closer

An upgraded ice hockey rink on the territory of Gymnasium No. 25, which is sponsored by the company, was opened in Nizhnekamsk together with Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin. The ice rink had a new lease of life thanks to an initiative of deputies of the Nizhnekamsk Urban Council in Shinnikov Electoral District Rodion Bulashov and Vokzalnaya Electroal District Fyodor Tomilov.

Another refurbished ice rink will open in School No. 19 in Microdistrict No. 36 this week.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim allocated necessary money to upgrade the ice rinks in Microdistricts No. 21 and 36 to replace wire mesh fences and gates, restore benches, provide illumination, improve changing rooms and install radiators. Moreover, member of courtyard teams of these sponsored schools received ice hockey uniforms.

“We create necessary infrastructure”

A symbolic match between workers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — Neftekhim Wolves — and the local courtyard team Fakel took place in Gymnasium No. 25 in honour of the opening of the repaired hockey rink. Opening the sports celebration, head of the company Ayrat Safin noted that support and development of sport is a priority for Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

“The enterprise pays huge attention to developing mass sport. We do our best to make sure every boy can play hockey in his courtyard. The opening of the upgraded ice rink is a good illustration of it. This ice rink is one of the 10 rinks that are located in Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s sponsored educational establishments. We create necessary infrastructure to do sport and lead a healthy lifestyle,” the NKNK director general said.

He also wished the competitors luck and symbolically dropped a puck.

Contests, selfie with Wolf Cub and Rubber Man

The game included two periods and was notable for breathtaking moments. Fans not only enjoyed the spectacular match but also participated in contests, took photos of Neftekhimik FC’s mascots Wolf Cub and Rubber Man.

The match ended 1-1. According to locals, the improved ice rink became a real gift for all winter sport fans.

By the way, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been sponsoring 18 urban educational establishments for many years. Last year, these relations reached a new level — directors of the educational establishments and heads of Nizhnekamskneftekhim subdivisions signed agreements on cooperation and sponsorship.

The petrochemists and teachers agreed to create favourable conditions for the younger generation’s overall development, career counselling, popularisation of skilled jobs, reinforcement of the bonds between the family, school and enterprise.

Affiliate report