Ruslan Shigabutdinov: “We are a global company and the state relies on us”

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has adopted an improved collective agreement for 3 years

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been the first among the petrochemical enterprises of the Republic of Tatarstan to adopt the socially significant document for 2021-2023 — the collective agreement. This is the main tool for regulating relations between the labour collective and the company's management. In 2020, despite the global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company fulfilled all its social obligations to its many thousands of employees. What benefits and guarantees are embodied in the new collective agreement for the next 3 years — read in the report of the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya.

Right to social guarantees

One hundred and twelve delegates, senior officials of TAIF Group, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and the city, came to sum up the results of the implementation of the collective agreement for 2018-2020 and adopt the new one.

The first speaker was the head of the company, Ayrat Safin. According to him, despite the economic and geopolitical difficulties both in the country and abroad, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has fully fulfilled its social obligations outlined in the document.

“The total amount of staff costs in 2018-2020 amounted to more than 34,5 billion rubles, including the wage fund with other social benefits — more than 29 billion rubles. Wages were paid in a timely manner and in full, as well as all types of additional payments and allowances to the basic wage," Safin stressed.

In 2020, the wages increased by 19% compared to 2018. The workers engaged in the production with harmful or dangerous working conditions were provided with the necessary shoes, clothing and special means. A total of 574,3 million rubles were allocated for this purpose.



“In connection with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, additional measures were implemented to ensure the protection and fight against COVID-19 in the amount of 79,8 million rubles. As part of the agreement on labour protection, 111 measures were carried out, the cost of their implementation amounted to 50,1 million rubles," said the head of the company.

Safin stressed that over the past three years, 574,4 million rubles have been allocated for the examination and treatment of employees, and 142,1 million rubles have been allocated for medical examinations. Major repairs of the building of the polyclinic No. 1 were carried out, medical equipment was purchased, and two ambulances were purchased. The total cost of repairs and equipment was more than 238 million rubles.

5,434 vouchers were provided to the Korabelnaya Roscha health care centre. 3,647 children had a rest in the Yunost health camp and the Olympiets sports camp. Besides, in 2020, a benefit was introduced to compensate for the cost of renting housing to nonresident specialists who were employed by the company. The amount of programme expenditures in 2018-2020 amounted to 336,4 million rubles.

The transportation of workers to work and back home was carried out on 10 special routes. Transportation costs amounted to 949,2 million rubles, excluding VAT.

“The implementation of large-scale investment projects is ahead”



The workers received payments on the occasion of the birth of a child; in connection with the anniversary date of the employee; in the first marriage of the employee; the parent of a disabled child under 18; material assistance and funeral expenses; a lump sum at retirement. The total amount of such social payments was 364,2 million rubles.

They also remember about their veterans. In 2020, after a major renovation, a new office of the Council of War and Labour Veterans was opened. The veterans of the enterprise receive monthly additional payments to pensions, payments on holiday dates: Victory Day, Day of Defender of the Fatherland, Day of the Elderly, on anniversaries. Vouchers to Korabelnaya Roscha are allocated.

The costs for training and professional development over the past 3 years amounted to 123,2 million rubles. Cultural and sports and recreation activities were financed in the amount of 306,8 million rubles. More than 600 young workers received an interest-free loan. Petrochemists who returned after the army are paid installation allowance. In 2018-2020, the amount of payments amounted to 2,2 million rubles.

Concluding his speech, Ayrat Safin expressed confidence that Nizhnekamskneftekhim would cope with any challenges of the time.

“The implementation of large-scale investment projects, the development of new markets for petrochemical products are ahead. I am sure that, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the labour collective, its competence and professionalism, we will fulfill all the plans set before us. Joint efforts will improve the economic performance of our company and maintain a high level of social guarantees," he concluded.

“This is confidence in the future for thousands of Nizhnekamsk residents”

The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Aydar Metshin, spoke about the company's contribution to the development of the city at the conference. He stressed that in these difficult times, the interaction of the government, society and businesses is of particular value.

“The conclusion of the collective agreement is a strategically important event not only for Nizhnekamskneftekhim but also for the city as a whole. The contract that you adopt for the next 3 years is aimed at preserving the guarantees and benefits of Nizhnekamskneftekhim employees, and their families. And this is confidence in the future for thousands of Nizhnekamsk residents — this once again underlines that TAIF Group and our city-forming enterprise Nizhnekamskneftekhim have always paid special attention to the company's social policy with its economic and production goals and objectives," the mayor said.

Metshin highly appreciated the company's concern for people during the pandemic. The new collective agreement includes programmes related to the protection of personnel agaisnt the new coronavirus infection.

“The experience of 2020 has shown how important it is to preserve the labour collective and prevent the penetration of coronavirus, thereby ensuring the stable operation of the enterprise. The previous year was a real test for everyone, but for all its difficulties, the past year can be called the year of large-scale projects implemented, a significant contribution to the implementation of which was made by Nizhnekamskneftekhim. We once again appreciated the importance of unity, cohesion and mutual support. Today, on behalf of all Nizhnekamsk residents and myself, I would like to thank the company that provided assistance in the conditions of the pandemic," he stressed.



The mayor reminded that the petrochemists were the first to receive doctors working in the red zone at the Yunost health camp. Throughout the year, they supported medical institutions, provided assistance in the purchase of medical equipment, personal protective equipment.

“In 2020, Nizhnekamskneftekhim not only retained but also increased the amount of funding for sports support programmes. Neftekhimik football stadium, renovated by the company, and the previously reconstructed football bases are among the best in the National Football League of our country. The interaction of Nizhnekamskneftekhim with the sponsored educational institutions of the city has reached a new level," Aydar Metshin said with confidence.

The mayor of the city mentioned the improvement of the environmental situation in the region. According to him, the government always focuses on maintaining a balance between the development of the economy, environmental and industrial safety.

“The city residents appreciate the trends that have emerged in the field of environmental policy of the company, in particular in the implementation of the project of reconstruction of biological treatment facilities, the construction of a new contaminated runoff reservoir, as well as the suspension of the production of C6 esters. At the same time, we are aware that the production of our industrial giant has been in operation for more than 50 years and is a high-risk object that requires constant attention in order to prevent incidents that can have serious man-made consequences," he added.



Concluding his speech, the mayor said that the year 2021 will be an anniversary year for Nizhnekamsk. The city turns 55. Metshin thanked the working team of petrochemists and wished them new victories.

“In the context of the pandemic, we had to give much more”

The collective agreement of Nizhnekamskneftekhim contains dozens of clauses that guarantee the employee to receive various social benefits and guarantees. Each of the 15,000 people working at the enterprise during the year took advantage of this document to some extent.

Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF JSC, chairperson of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, stressed that all the conditions of the collective agreement were met despite financial difficulties.

“The pandemic happened, it had a very strong impact on our enterprises — and not only on the labour collective, but also on the economic component. The whole world froze on a breath, and we may have been the first to feel the heartbeat of the global economy.

The year 2020 is over, the results are being summed up and they are not very close to the plan made at the beginning of the year. But I would especially like to note that all social issues of Nizhnekamskneftekhim were fully solved. Moreover, in the conditions of the pandemic, we had to give much more, and I'm not talking about financial costs, but about you, the people, the leaders," Ruslan Shigabutdinov addressed the audience.

He stressed that the petrochemical giant did not stop its work, passed all the tests with dignity, and received a high rating from Rustam Minnikhanov.



“The president visited the enterprises during the most difficult period. I think all the activities we have carried out gave him hope that Tatarstan would be able to pass all these tests, and industrial enterprises are the basis of the economy of the Republic of Tatarstan. There are probably three most important documents in our life: the collective agreement, the labour contract, and the job description. I have a big request on behalf of the board of directors and shareholders — not to forget about the obligations. And about industrial safety and personal responsibility. You and we are in a big submarine — we either all win or all lose in the infinite ocean of problems and a lot of them, because we're a global company, and the government relies on us, they are sure that we will be able to overcome everything," said Ruslan Shigabutdinov.

Improved collective agreement adopted

The chairman of the Trade union committee of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Fanis Murtazin, told about the social support of the Nizhnekamskneftekhim workers on the part of the trade union organisation. By the way, the united trade union organisation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is “one of the largest trade union organisations in Tatarstan and the most numerous in the branch trade union movement of Russia. It is also the best in Tatarstan.

According to Murtazin, the priority is youth policy, 40 per cent of Nizhnekamskneftekhim employees are young people under 35. Young people represent Nizhnekamskneftekhim at sports competitions and creative events decently.



Every year, the team of petrochemists shows a high level of skill, talent and creativity in the republican television festival of creativity of working youth “Our Time — Beznen Zaman” and is its multiple winner.

The company has implemented the projects such as “Youth — For Healthy Lifestyle”, “The Future Begins Today”, “We Are Together”. Every year, tourist gatherings are held; military-technical relays; military-field training camps of Nasledie club; the campaigns “the Candle of Memory”, “St. George's Ribbon”, KVN games, creative festivals and much more.

Besides, in 2018, Nizhnekamskneftekhim was recognised as the winner of the competition for the best work with young specialists among the industrial enterprises of the republic. The petrochemists take an active part in various sports competitions, Cross-country Race of Nations, Russian Ski Track, and in many city and regional competitions. Every year, more than 150 sports events are held, covering more than 7,000 petrochemists and their families.

“On September 7, two football stadiums were opened in a solemn atmosphere after the reconstruction — the arena of the Chulman Arena children's sports school and Neftekhimik central stadium. It is also important to note that on June 25, 2020, the grand opening of three social facilities took place: the shooting range, the military-patriotic club “Neftekhimik” with the museum of military glory located in it, and the new office of the Council of War and Labour Veterans," Fanis Murtazin stressed.

In the year of celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the administration and the trade union committee actively prepared and held the anniversary event. To date, the Council of War and Labour Veterans has registered three participants in combat operations and 91 veterans of the labour front. The veteran movement, and its number exceeds 10,500 people — labour veterans, participants of the Great Patriotic War and the labour front got the opportunity to conduct their activities in the new spacious and equipped office.

“Reporting on the implementation of the collective agreement, it is impossible not to say what each of us faced at the beginning of 2020. In the context of the pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, being a socially oriented enterprise, continues to do everything necessary to preserve the life and health of the labour team. We are working hard to control the spread of coronavirus, the support to socially significant objects of the city has been organised, said Fanis Murtazin.

At the very beginning of the pandemic, the company formed an operational headquarters and organised a call centre. By calling the hotline, employees, their family members, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the labour front address questions related to medical care, the organisation of assistance in the delivery of food, medicines, basic necessities, and many others.

Targeted social support from the trade union fund in the form of food packages was received by more than 750 veterans registered with the Council of War and Labour Veterans. As well as large families who find themselves in a difficult life situation. And this work continues.

During the pandemic, 918,000 rubles were allocated from the trade union budget fund to prevent coronavirus and to support veterans of the Great Patriotic War, members of the labour front, disabled workers and large families. In total, during the reporting period, 224 million rubles were allocated from the trade union budget fund for social activities. For cultural and educational work and holding cultural events — 63 million rubles.

For sports and mass events — 20 million rubles. For the financing of health-improving institutions — 3 million rubles, for spa treatment and recreation — 74 million 740 thousand rubles, for material and charitable assistance — 30 million 934 thousand rubles.

“You managed to retain the team together and ensure stable work”

The role and significance of the collective agreement adopted in Nizhnekamskneftekhim was also noted by Chairperson of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Tatarstan Yelena Kuzmicheva:

“You managed to retain the team and ensure stable work and did not refuse to fulfill the collective agreement. The employees are provided with a huge package of social guarantees. Much has been done to provide employees with a decent salary, great attention has been paid to the issues of labour protection, industrial safety, job preservation, and improving the standard of living of all employees of the enterprise. Practice has shown that it is social partnership, based on the observance of mutual trust and respect, that helps to keep the bar high both in production and in the social sphere," she stressed.

Kuzmicheva thanked Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the organisation of the volunteer movement, aid to veterans and the medical staff.



The conference of the labour collective ended with the signing of the collective agreement for a period of 3 years. Alla Evstafyeva, the deputy director general for Economics and Finance at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, spoke at the podium about the points included in the new collective agreement. The delegates and the members of the presidium of the commission voted for them unanimously.

Thus, the petrochemical giant retained all the benefits for the staff, confirming the status of the enterprise with high social responsibility. The collective agreement for 2021-2023 was signed by the general director of the company, Ayrat Safin, and the chairperson of the trade union committee of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Fanis Murtazin. Then the ceremony of awarding diplomas and certificates of honour to the distinguished employees of the enterprise took place.

After the end of the labour conference, Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin, answering questions from journalists, said that the new collective agreement would increase attention to the health status of the employees. The pandemic has once again shown that the main resource of the enterprise is people.

“I am glad that the collective agreement from 2018 to 2020 has been fully implemented, this gives confidence in the further continuation of labour relations and in our employees, gives confidence in the future. Our company fulfills its obligations not only under wages, but also under social protection — now this is an important thing. The economy last year was not the best for our company, but the challenges that were, especially the pandemic, when we began to pay attention to the health of employees, helped to put additional emphasis so that we could protect our staff. And not only to protect, to do prevention, to invest certain money in their protection, treatment, vaccination — all this we have provided in the collective agreement," he concluded.



