Albert Karimov: “The project should be implemented as planned. It is extremely important for the economy of Tatarstan”

The minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan visited the Nizhnekamskneftekhim ethylene plant under construction and congratulated the petrochemists on the upcoming holidays

Photo: Alexander Ilyin

The deputy prime minister of Tatarstan — minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan, Albert Karimov, paid a working visit to the petrochemical capital of Tatarstan. He congratulated the petrochemists on the upcoming New Year and got acquainted with the construction of the Nizhnekamskneftekhim EP-600 plant. By the way, this is his first visit to the ethylene plant under construction. The project is being implemented within the framework of the memorandum of strategic cooperation between TAIF Group and German Linde AG, signed in 2017 at the International Economic Forum. Despite the pandemic, the installation of equipment is proceeding according to schedule. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“The year has shown how we can deal with a non-standard situation”

Albert Karimov began his visit with a visit to the Nizhnekamskneftekhim's Synthetic Rubber Plant. This year, the production has celebrated its half-century anniversary. Today, there are 10 main process shops and two shipping shops.

The plant produces rubbers of the SKI-3, SKDN, SKD-L and DSSK brands. These products are widely demanded by world companies in the manufacture of passenger and truck tyres, as well as industrial-rubber products. The polymers produced at Nizhnekamskneftekhim are not inferior in characteristics to foreign analogues and are of high quality. It also produces isoprene, isobutylene-containing gas, organoaluminum compounds and low-tonnage chemical products.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov thanked the staff of the plant for the fruitful work

The Synthetic Rubber Plant employs over 1,700 people — this is the largest division of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov thanked the staff of the plant for the fruitful work and congratulated all with the upcoming holidays, noting that the year has been challenging for economies around the world.



“We are being in a new reality. No one last year could have imagined that we would all wear masks to work, that there would be so many problems. These difficulties are not only related to the pandemic, there is a certain slowdown in the global economy and the automotive industry. This affects the production of synthetic rubbers. Nevertheless, for the entire long-term history of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, there have been no such difficulties. Together, we will solve problems, achieve new victories, build new plans," Karimov said.

According to him, the New Year is a family and good holiday, but this year it should be celebrated in compliance with all the rules of prevention.

“I would like to wish you good health, take care of yourself, look after yourself and others. The situation today is although difficult but stable. This is largely due to the discipline and effort that is applied at the enterprise. I wish you the implementation of all the planned plans, the same coherent work for the further prosperity of our republic," Albert Karimov said.

Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin, in turn, also thanked the staff of Nizhnekamskneftekhim for their coordinated work during the pandemic.

“This year has been difficult. God willing, we will pass these tests. I would like to thank you. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has always been, is and will be a support not only for Nizhnekamsk but also for the entire Republic of Tatarstan. The company provides guarantees and conditions that improve the quality of life of people. Thank you very much, Happy New Year," he said.

The company is currently approving a new development programme, which is designed for 2025-2030

The director general of the company, Ayrat Safin, addressed the staff of the Synthetic Rubber Plant. He said that having worked in Nizhnekamsk for less than a year, he was once again convinced that a legendary team works here, which can solve any problems.



“This year has shown how we can deal with a non-standard situation without giving up. Although the period has been very difficult. But we proudly passed all the difficulties — we did not lose the team, wages, we go and move on. The coronavirus has shown that in these non-standard conditions, we can review our internal reserves, and we see that with such a team, with such personnel, we can solve the most difficult tasks," said Ayrat Safin.

According to him, the company has not stopped any investment programme. Moreover, the company is currently approving a new development programme, which is designed for 2025-2030.

“We will carry out all our plans together with you. We will have good taxes and wages, Nizhnekamsk will flourish. We are here to work and live, raise children. I wish you all happy New Year. I wish you health and happiness, enjoy your work, grow professionally and develop," the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim congratulated the team.

Important project for Tatarstan economy

Then the delegation went to the olefin complex under construction. The guests were told that despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus, the supply of equipment is carried out in accordance with the schedule. The works on the implementation of the Nizhnekamskneftekhim olefin complex project, which is included in the long-term Development Strategy of the Russian petrochemical cluster, started in February 2019. The launch of the plant will reduce the export of petrochemical raw materials and increase the production of target products (rubbers and plastics) with high added value.

54,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete structures have been manufactured, more than 3,000 tonnes of metal structures have been installed

“From February, Linde AG started to supply equipment. The first batch of large-sized technological equipment was delivered to Nizhnekamsk in May. Already in June, the first column was installed," said director of the complex under construction Lenar Nagimullin.



In total, from June to December, more than 400 units of equipment were delivered to Nizhnekamskneftekhim, including 17 units of large-capacity equipment. The deliveries were carried out by water and road transport. Now more than 1,400 employees of Gemont and more than 100 units of construction equipment have been mobilised at the construction site. 54,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete structures have been manufactured, more than 3,000 tonnes of metal structures have been installed. 95 units of static equipment have been installed on the foundation. A total of 109 units of equipment are planned to be installed by the end of 2020. Pipe assemblies are being manufactured on the basis of refabrication.

Currently, pyrolysis ovens are being assembled for the pyrolysis of hydrocarbon raw materials and fractionation. In parallel, work is underway to install steam boilers. They are necessary for the production of high-pressure steam from the treated water, which will be supplied to the turbine drives of the plant's compressors and pumps, as well as heat heat exchangers.

Next year, the installation of pipelines will begin, the assembly of steel structures and the installation of equipment will be continued.

The mayor was assured that the work was carried out in compliance with all necessary environmental standards

“The investment made, the development that we see today on the site, will create new added value, new products, doubling the facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The republic will provide all possible support in the implementation of this important project for the economy of the republic. The project should be implemented as planned. This is extremely important for the economy of the Republic Tatarstan," Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov said during the visit to the EP-600.



Own treatment facilities and smokeless combustion flare

The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Aydar Metshin, asked how the launch of the new production facility will affect the environmental background in the region. The mayor was assured that the work was carried out in compliance with all necessary environmental standards. The introduction of advanced technologies will minimise the harmful impact on the environment. This is evidenced by the positive conclusions of the state environmental and main state expertise.

It will house its own local treatment facilities. This will reduce the consumption of Kama resources: process water will be treated and reused at the plant. The flare will be smoke-free: hydrocarbon output will be burned and only carbon dioxide will enter the atmosphere.

“In order for there to be social development, and this is always at the forefront of any developed society, a powerful economy is needed. A multiple increase in ethylene production is the basic conditions that will ensure economic stability and development. It is important that this sustainable development is linked to environmental and technogenic safety . Therefore, the environmental assessment of the new ethylene complex was carried out with increased attention and exactingness. And the approaches of technological and environmental solutions that are applied here will ensure that the impact on the environment is reduced. This is very important for our territory, where large production facilities are concentrated. This is the necessary balance that we need to ensure together, and we and Nizhnekamskneftekhim are doing everything necessary for this. The new ethylene complex is a very important and large-scale project for the residents of our city," the mayor said.

The launch of the plant will increase the flow of tax revenues to budgets of all levels

The launch of the plant will increase the flow of tax revenues to the budgets of all levels. Six hundred new jobs will be created on the territory of the complex. One-third of them will be engineering and technical workers, two-thirds-working staff. It is planned to recruit employees from existing production facilities, they will be joined by university graduates who have completed an internship.



“Close attention is focused on this project. Taking into account the current situation, when the economy is being on the decline, our managers came to personally get acquainted with the progress of work, to see if all the planned schedules are being fulfilled. Indeed, they were convinced that the construction is in full swing, there is a continuation of the mobilisation of labour resources, equipment is coming. There are some difficulties with the mobilisation of our foreign partners, but we solve them with the help of the government of the republic. There is no reason to worry. We hope that the stated deadlines for the implementation of the project will be met," concluded Ayrat Safin, the director general of the company.

The commissioning of the EP-600 complex is scheduled for 2023. The new production facility will produce ethylene in the amount of 600,000 tonnes a year, propylene — 272,000 tonnes a year, benzene — 248,000 tonnes a year, butadiene — 89,000 tonnes a year.