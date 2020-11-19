Marat Sadykov: ‘The contribution the company has made proves the social orientation of our giant’

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has provided vital support to patients with pneumonia and coronavirus infection



Republican doctors as well as health workers across the country have been fighting the coronavirus infection that doesn’t take pity on either the youth or the elderly for more than six months. According to official data, 1,971,013 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia on 17 November, 9,366 were in Tatarstan. Health care establishments count every ventilation unit, personal protective equipment, medicines and so on. During this tough time, Tatarstan’s petrochemical flagship continues helping health care workers. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has allocated over 19 million rubles to purchase medical equipment and materials.

Time to mobilise

The award ceremony of the certificate designed to purchase expensive medical equipment and materials has taken place in the event hall of the Nizhnekamsk regional hospital — the neighbouring building of the hospital for infectious diseases. According to doctors, the number of patients in the “red zone” is daily growing together with the workload on the medical staff.

Tatarstan Health Minister Marat Sadykov who also has arrived in Tatarstan’s petrochemical capital has noted the Nizhnekamsk health workers’ important role in the fight against the dangerous disease and the weighty support of TAIF GC in it, particularly the backbone enterprise of the city — Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

“In 2019, we all gathered, made summaries, set goals for 2020. We couldn’t imagine then that the coronavirus infection from remote China would come to us. It made certain amendments. And now our life has different realities. We have come together in one team and will resist the enemy. And the enemy is very artful, the world has never faced it. The Spanish influenza people anyway defeated took place a hundred years ago. And I am sure that we will win this infection. Today, taking advantage of the occasion I want to thank you, dear colleagues.

You are at the forefront, saving lives. I also want to thank socially responsible businesses. A lot of large companies are providing help during this tough period. It is both personal protective equipment and devices,” said Tatarstan Minister of Health Care Marat Sadykov and stressed the role of the industrialists. “I would like to note once again, Mr Safin (Editor’s Note: NKNK’s director general) that friends lend a helping hand at tough times. So Nizhnekamskneftekhim has always been such a helping hand. Today’s contribution the company has made proves the social orientation of our giant. We thank you and TAIF GC very much.”

Heroes of the year

Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin, in turn, has delivered a speech in front of the audience in the hospital’s event hall, thanked the doctors, medical staff and noted the contribution of enterprises to providing necessary consumables and medical equipment during a hard time for the country.

“Today in this hall, which obviously doesn’t have all people but has active representatives, we are expressing words of gratitude in a low voice without pomp. They are heroes of the year who protect people’s health in the uneasy conditions. We are fighting the novel coronavirus infection together, and doctors and medical staff who are in the COVID-19 hospital are the first people on guard. I would like, dear health workers, to express you words of gratitude and acknowledgement on behalf of all Nizhnekamsk citizens for following the Hippocratic Oath you take upon graduation but also going by a civil position fight the virus and protect regardless of those risks and threats linked with an unclear and not always explicable cause of the new virus considering it important and necessary.”

“I am glad you have a lot of friends. All Nizhnekamsk citizens thank you with great esteem and sincere inner respect. Those who are designed to fulfil not only their obligations don’t lose during tough times. We are facing challenges during the trial, and it is pleasant that the medical staff isn’t alone in front of this problem. A lot of volunteers, our large, medium-sized, small industrial enterprises, those who consider important and necessary to provide a victory in a joint fight. Taking advantage of the occasion, I would like to express words of gratitude to TAIF Group of Companies, Tatneft Group of Companies, constructors, energy workers, everybody who is participating in the battle together with health care. A milestone is taking place today: a considerable contribution to the fight against COVID-19 is made. And not a pompous ceremony will be held today. This help is really necessary, and it is important and valuable precisely now,” Nizhnekamsk Mayor Aydar Metshin has noted in his speech.

Timely help

According to the city’s mayor, industrial enterprises have been timely helping since the beginning of the pandemic to provide necessary consumables and medical equipment to treat the coronavirus infection.

At the urban hospital’s management’s request, Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased two ventilation units, endoscopic equipment for bronchoscopy, a micro-convex array ultrasound transducer to scan lungs, 32 oxygen valves, six ECG machines, five ultraviolet germicidal lamps, 150 feeding tubes for Intensive Care Units, 100 masks for non-invasive ventilation as well as oxygen humidifiers, blood flow meters, contactless thermometers, nasal catheters and so on. Moreover, the company additionally handed over 10,000 protective masks to the health workers. All this already was delivered to the hospital in boxes with an inscription Kind Help.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased vital equipment and necessary materials for coronavirus patients. Photo: Albert Muklokov

Vital equipment and materials to fight COVID-19 were purchased in support with TAIF Group of Companies that actively participates in many social projects.

Economic guarantee of Tatarstan’s economy

Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin expressed his admiration for the doctors, nurses, cleaners and ambulance drivers who are selflessly fighting the disease.

“Every day they help patients to fight this disease risking their health, their life. I would like to wish your families strong health, I am bowing low to you. Nizhnekamskneftekhim is also coping with coronavirus as much as it can. We were the first in Tatarstan to set up the production of masks, we mastered the production of disinfectants and were the first to certify them. We are disinfecting our buses, bus stops. There are a lot of organisational moments to provide safety in the factory itself. Fortunately, we claim that we are achieving good results at Nizhnekamskneftekhim and trying to prevent coronavirus from spreading, and the results prove it,” Ayrat Safin has said.

Nizhnekamsk is an economic guarantee of Tatarstan and Nizhnekamsk’s economy. Photo: Albert Muklokov

The director general of the enterprise noted that Nizhnekamsk is an economic guarantee of Tatarstan and Nizhnekamsk’s economy. “This year, unfortunately, we can compare the situation in the economy and in the enterprise with the 90s when almost all commercial links were broken, prices collapsed. Despite this, we can sponsor our health care establishments. We have allocated 158 million rubles for health care establishments of the Republic of Tatarstan and 140 million for Nizhnekamsk health care establishments in 2019-2020 alone. And today we can hand over a certificate that’s worth 19 million 251,000 rubles, which includes everything the chief doctor of this health care establishment asked us. Everything he asked for has been provided a hundred per cent. Many thanks for doing a huge job in the fight against coronavirus,” Ayrat Safin has thanked them again.

For special contribution to fighting coronavirus infection

After that, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has given the Nizhnekamsk urban hospital a certificate for medical equipment and materials that were purchased for 19,215,676 rubles.

The director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has given the Nizhnekamsk urban hospital a certificate for medical equipment and materials that were purchased for 19,215,676 rubles. Photo: Albert Muklokov

Nizhnekamsk health care workers have received commendations and letters of gratitude from the Tatarstan Health Care Ministry for a special contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection. Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC and Ayrat Safin and Vice Director General of Staff and Social Affairs Rodion Bulashov have been awarded letters of gratitude too.

Nizhnekamsk health care workers have received commendations and letters of gratitude from the Tatarstan Health Care Ministry for a special contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection. Photo: Photo: Albert Muklokov

NKNK increases liquid oxygen production

Besides, due to high demand for oxygen in the republic’s hospitals, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has increased the production of liquid oxygen in Oligomers and Glycols Plant (nitrogen-oxygen station) it sends to Technoremstroy company in Kazan. Here it reaches a due state for medical purposes, then it goes to the republic’s hospitals.

“At the Health Care Ministry’s request, we have increased the production of liquid oxygen. We began test shipments last week. I think we will get accustomed to the rhythm and can cover the whole deficit existing in the Republic of Tatarstan this week,” has noted Ayrat Safin answering Realnoe Vremya’s question.

Petrochemists were the first to come to the rescue

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been supporting health care workers since the pandemic was declared. So at the Nizhnekamsk urban multidisciplinary hospital’s request, Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased expensive equipment to dispose of hazardous medical residues designed to recycle B and V class waste with thermal disinfection with further mechanical destructuring in the chipper. Previously, the health workers had been disposing of the waste in Naberezhnye Chelny paying a lot of money.

At the health workers’ request, Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased expensive equipment to dispose of hazardous medical residues in May. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Also, apart from the equipment, the petrochemists delivered 7,000 protective masks, 6,500 suits, 560 special screens and 1,000 medical gloves to the hospital. The personal protective equipment was made by the company’s subsidiary Polymatiz.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim was the first to support health care workers working in the “red zone” by organising a fully-fledged rest after tough shifts for them. From April to June, doctors lived in The Youth children’s camp the company sponsors. The camp’s staff took on all hassles to host the guests. Neftekhim Public Catering Administration provided the organisation with food. The menu was diverse and nutritious. Meals were served in buildings — a comfortable canteen was equipped on every floor where they were invited four times a day. Other health care and educational establishments receive significant support too.

From April to June, doctors lived in The Youth children’s camp the company sponsors. The camp’s staff took on all hassles to host the guests. Photo: Aleksandr Ilyin

Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the main backbone enterprise of Nizhnekamsk that has been developing together with the city for more than 50 years. The petrochemical company not only transfers significant amounts of money to the local budget but also improves the road infrastructure, builds public spaces, provides considerable social and humanitarian aid.

