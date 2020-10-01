Two new beads in the box of Tatarstan's pleasures: Tukay's and oil one

New items in the list of weekend routes around Tatarstan

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The State Tourism Committee of Tatarstan presented two new routes included in the programme "1001 Pleasures for the Weekend”. Ironically, they represent the homeland of two phenomena that for the republic can be described as “our everything”: Gabdulla Tukay (Arsky district) and Tatar oil (south-east of the republic). About how the presentation went, what awaits tourists on 10 “weekend” routes around Tatarstan, what Hitler has to do with it and what is the real secret of digital detox — read in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

“Tasting” Tatarstan tourism

The first feature of the presentation, held the day before in the State Tourism Committee of Tatarstan, was “touching” — and in the literal sense of the word. In the hall where the guests gathered, it was offered not only to see but also to feel, and even taste the tourist Tatarstan. The thing is that, according to the organizers, the districts of Tatarstan that are included in the "1001 Pleasures for the Weekend” programme were supposed to show what special things can be brought from this trip. Many did not think too much of it and brought bread, chak-chak, baursak, apples and handicrafts with a Tatar flavour. The Kamsko-Ustinsky district brought local cheeses to the presentation in elegant boxes. The Sabinsky district offered the guests tea — it turns out that there is a production of fermented teas with different flavours. The Chistopolsky district brought rosebay willowherb, and Yelabuga — its famous pryaniks.

And the second feature is that not only new routes were introduced, but they also reminded about the old ones, and the representatives of the districts themselves were invited to do this. It turned out at least not as official as it usually turns out within the walls of government departments. But more on that later. However, it was possible to eat the proposed delicacies only after all the speakers made presentations. But the tea was served almost immediately.

The programme was developed in Tatarstan in connection with the Covid coma that the tourism industry has fallen into, and its goal was to promote domestic tourism, Sergey Ivanov reminded

First of all, Sergey Ivanov, the head of the committee, once again reminded about the conditions of the programme. The programme was developed in Tatarstan in connection with the Covid coma that the tourism industry has fallen into, and its goal was to promote domestic tourism. Yes, not just internal, but super-internal — not within the country, but within the republic. Moreover, the programme included not only super-popular Bolgar, Yelabuga and Chistopol, but also, for example, Rybnaya Sloboda and Sabinsky district, which were previously unknown to a wide audience.



Fly from Yelabuga, remembering about Hitler in Kukmor, and revealing the secret of Rybno-Slobodsky “digital detox”

Realnoe Vremya already wrote about the routes that were launched first: Spassky district, Yelabuga, Kamskoe Ustye and Chistopol. Then there were Rybnaya Sloboda and Mamadysh, followed by the Sabinsky district of Kukmor. And they just presented Arsky district and Leninogorsk with Almetyevsk.

There were interesting moments at the presentation. For example, the representative of the Yelabuga museum-reserve, talking about what can be taken away from Yelabuga as a souvenir, pointed to the famous “Yelabuga fly” — a tiny glass with a volume of 15 ml.



Kamskoe Ustye was presented by Almaz Nasyrov, who is engaged in the production of cheese in this area

Kamskoe Ustye was presented by Almaz Nasyrov, who produces cheese in the area. One of the mandatory excursions includes his factory, and he mentioned casually that guests usually leave Kamskoe Ustye with at least one block of cheese. In addition to stunning views, the Kamsko-Ustinsky district boasts the largest vineyard in the republic, and wine production is about to start here. So: cheese, wine, idyllic landscapes — and we have a kind of Tatarstan Provence.



Perhaps, the most striking performance was the presentation of the Kukmor district.

“I would like to recall the words of Hitler," the representative of this tourist destination immediately stunned the audience. The guests became wary. It turned out that she was talking about a felting and felt factory, an excursion to which is offered as part of the tour. The representative of the district told the legend that during the war, the Soviet Army was equipped with Kukmor valenki, and allegedly the Fuhrer said: “To conquer this country, we must first find where this Kukmor is located and liquidate this enterprise.”

“Unfortunately, he never founf Kukmor," the speaker continued her benefit.

“Fortunately!” the audience prompted.

“Well, you might say fortunately," she agreed.

Perhaps, the most striking performance was the presentation of the Kukmor district

The audience was also pleased with the representative of Rybnaya Sloboda — she told about fish burgers and balyk-chebureks that will be offered here to guests, about a wild farm (where Rustam Minnikhanov recently fed deer), about lace and about digital detox — a health-improving walking route along picturesque ravines, embankments and streets of the district centre. By the way, the secret of digital detox was openly revealed to the guests: it's just that the mobile network is not available everywhere. At the end of this presentation, Rybnaya Sloboda presented Sergey Ivanov a container suspiciously similar to a glass, framed by a metal coaster-installation. The head of the State Tourism Committee was excited, but he was immediately solemnly informed that it was a pencil holder.



“Ah, this is for pencils...” Ivanov drawled in disappointment and expressed hope: “But at the most necessary moments, it can change its purpose.”

At the end of this presentation, Rybnaya Sloboda presented Sergey Ivanov a container suspiciously similar to a glass, framed by a metal coaster-installation

Twice “our everything”: Gabdulla Tukay and Tatarstan oil

They finished the presentation with two new pearls in the tourist crown of Tatarstan: Arsky district and the south-east of the republic (this includes Almetyevsk and Leninogorsk).

Arsky district is the birthplace of Gabdulla Tukay. Accordingly, the Arsky route of the "1001 pleasures” includes the museum complex of the great Tatar poet. Tukay's legacy was the core of this programme. The Tukay Museum has unique exhibits — for example, authentic pages from the metric book with a record of the birth of the future poet. The fairy tale in Kyrlay lives all year round — the second day of the route passes through the “Forest of Miracles Park (which is also the residence of Kysh-Babay). Children will especially like it here: they will complete a quest here and receive gifts.

In addition, the Arsky district offers boat and catamaran rides, a sauna in the hotel complex Kyrlay, a trip to Khotnya to the source of mineral water. Souvenirs that can be taken away from this area are also of interest — ichigi boots with ethnic ornaments. Local ichigs won a gold medal at an exhibition in Leipzig in 1956, they were presented to Indira Gandhi, and Tatar craftsmen made leather panels as a gift to Stalin.

As an additional programme, the representative of the south-eastern tourist cluster advised a unique quest in an abandoned tunnel in the Leninogorsk district, where you need to get out in an hour

The birthplace of Tatar oil is the south-eastern regions, the young cities of Almetyevsk and Leninogorsk. Of course, it's a long way to go, but there is a completely different atmosphere, little connected with centuries-old traditions. On the first day, tourists will be brought to Almetyevsk, the training centre of Tatneft, where they will be told in detail how to extract “black gold”. On the second day, they will visit the museum of oil history in Shugurovo (Leninogorsk district). There are unique exhibits in the open air, some of which have remained since the 19th century, since bitumen was extracted here. Guests will be shown the mines that have been preserved since that time and will tell a fascinating story of the development of oil production in these parts.



As an additional programme, the representative of the south-eastern tourist cluster advised a unique quest in an abandoned tunnel in the Leninogorsk district, where you need to get out in an hour. There is also a ski resort and planetarium in Almetyevsk. In short, they promise that it will be interesting. And they also advise you to come with dishes — pour a litre of oil as a souvenir. Gourmets are promised a unique baursak, and the lovers of dressing up — “space socks”, which are produced at the local hosiery factory Alsu.

How it all happens

Let us remind that the essence is that a tourist buys a tour for 2,200 rubles, the price is fixed for each route. . For children, the price of the tour is lower — either 50 or 60% of the cost of the “adult” tour (depending on the conditions in the hotel).

To date, they offer 10 trips. The offer has already been used by about 500 people, the State Tourism Committee assures that they liked everything

So, the money is paid, and on Saturday morning the real adventure begins. The tourist arrives at the place, where they have lunch and check-in in a hotel (Sergey Ivanov swears that these are comfortable hotels that are cozy, clean and warm, although some guests at the presentation expressed doubts). Then the traveller goes on a tour, where he or she is shown the most “fantastic” charms of the region. Free time in the evening. Breakfast in the morning, then another tour, and then again free as a bird. Tips on how to spend this free time will be given.



Each route is built according to a single structure. Sergey Ivanov noted that if you buy everything offered at retail, the trip is more expensive, so the municipal districts provide all possible assistance to the programme. They promise that the programme is until the end of December so far, and then, perhaps, it will be extended. Now eight travel agencies of the republic are engaged in the sale of these tours.

To date, they offer 10 trips. The offer has already been used by about 500 people, the State Tourism Committee assures that they liked everything.

