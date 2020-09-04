Strictly on schedule: 15th big column assembly in Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s ethylene plant

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJCC

50 metres high, 170 tonnes heavy

The 15th piece of the heavy equipment — DA024-02 fractionating column — was erected on the construction site of Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s new Ethylene-600 plant on 1 September. It is 50 metres high and 170 tonnes heavy. The equipment was made in South Korea.

The 15th piece of the heavy equipment was erected on the construction site of new Ethylene-600. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJCC

The equipment was raised by Liebherr crane with a capacity of 500 tonnes. The DA024-02 de-ethaniser is designed to distil the fraction C2 that’s then is used to make commercial ethylene. The penultimate 16th piece of the heavy equipment is scheduled to be raised in the short run.

Equipment delivery strictly on schedule

29 pieces of heavy equipment for Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s ethylene plant was delivered from Romania to Nizhnekamsk’s cargo port several days ago.

About 150 pieces of heavy manufacturing equipment have been delivered in total during this navigation period, which is almost 80% of the plan. Another two ships are expected to arrive in October.

About 150 pieces of heavy manufacturing equipment have been delivered in total during this navigation period, which is almost 80% of the plan. Photo: Artyom Ryabov

In Nizhnekamsk, the equipment was unloaded to the riverbank and transferred into tractor units with the help of special cranes and sent to interim warehouses (the equipment base of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC) and directly to the construction site. Nowadays pile drilling is 88% over on the construction site, the completion of cement foundation laying is 36%, 15 columns have been raised. Metal structures are erected at the same time.



Nowadays pile drilling is 88% over on the construction site, the completion of cement foundation laying is 36%, 15 columns have been raised. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJCC

980 people and 135 pieces of machinery are deployed. Over 260,000 cubic metres of foundation pits have been dug, more than 24,000 piles have been drilled, over 33,000 cubic metres of the foundation has been laid. The improvement of the construction town began on the site, underground networks have started to be laid.



600 new jobs to appear

Nizhnekamskneftekhim implements EP-600 project together with Germany’s Linde concern, a basic agreement with which was signed in Saint Petersburg in June 2017. Gemont company from Turkey became the main contractor of construction and assembly works.



Together with 600,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, the plant will also manufacture 272,000 tonnes of propylene, 248,000 of benzene, 89,000 of butadiene. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJCC

The complex will allow upgrading and expanding the range of products that are made. Together with 600,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, the plant will also manufacture 272,000 tonnes of propylene, 248,000 of benzene, 89,000 of butadiene. The production expansion and manufacture of new products will favour the region’s social and economic development. 600 new jobs will be created on the territory of the complex, the amount of tax payments to the budget of the city and republic will grow.



The main stage of the construction will end in December 2022. The petrochemists plan to get the first tonne of products at the beginning of the second half of 2023.