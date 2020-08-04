Hong Kong National Security Law — a sustainable and longterm realisation of the “one country, two systems” principle

The China's Consul General in Kazan about the double standards of American policy

Photo: Photo: Maksim Platonov

The Hong Kong national security law adopted in China has caused a lot of criticism in the West. However, this document will give an impetus to the prosperity of the special administrative region, according to the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kazan, Woo Yingqin. In the author's column written specially for Realnoe Vremya, the China's diplomat states that the principle “One country, two systems” will remain for Hong Kong. The Consul General accused the US, which supports protest actions in the special administrative region, of double standards. According to our columnist, the US is harming itself, first of all, by its actions against China.

“Hong Kong has actually already become an anti-Chinese frontline of the West”



On June 30, 2020, at the 20th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the 13th convocation, the Law on the protection of national security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC was adopted by vote. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping signed the decree on the promulgation of the law and its entry into force.

The purpose of the law is to protect national security, prevent, suppress and punish crimes related to separatism, subversion of state power, organisation and implementation of terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces that threaten national security. The law is also aimed at maintaining prosperity and stability in the Hong Kong SAR, as well as ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of its residents.

Hong Kong has ceased to be an extra-judicial territory for subversive activities directed against China. Photo: pixabay.com

Hong Kong has effectively become the anti-Chinese frontline of the United States and other Western countries. The publication of the national security law deals a serious blow to the subversive activities of foreign spies against China. Thus, Hong Kong has ceased to be an extra-judicial territory for subversive activities directed against China. The existing laws in Hong Kong are not enough to deter vandalism, arson, storming the Legislative Council and other types of violence. The protection of national security has always been and will always be the responsibility of the central government.



“More than 70 states supported the adoption of the Chinese law”

Stability is a prerequisite for development. Last year's riots seriously hindered Hong Kong's development, leading to the first recession in a decade in the economy of this administrative region, and unemployment has reached a record high in the past 10 years. The harsh facts show that without national security, Hong Kong's prosperity and stability cannot be guaranteed. At this critical moment, the National People's Congress responded to the strong desire of the entire Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, to end the violence, stop the outrage and restore social order, and decided to authorise the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to draft a law on Hong Kong's national security.

The introduction of this law does not mean a change in the Chinese policy of “One country, two systems”, “Hong Kong is run by Hong Kongers” and a high degree of autonomy. The Hong Kong national security law targets only crimes related to treason, division of the country, sedition, subversion of the Central People's government, and theft of state secrets. There are no amendments to the existing Basic law on the capitalist system of Hong Kong, nor is there any impact on the principle of “One country, two systems”.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Russian side firmly supports the Chinese side's efforts to ensure national security in the Hong Kong SAR. Photo: kremlin.ru

The introduction of the Hong Kong national security law in has received strong support from the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong and the fair forces of the international community. Almost 3 million Hong Kongers participated in the joint signing event to support the national security law, and more than 1,28 million Hong Kongers actively participate in the online campaign, signing “against interference by the US and other external forces”. All public circles in Hong Kong one after another expressed their opinion in support of the establishment of the law.



Most recently, at the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council, more than 70 countries expressed support for the adoption of the above-mentioned Chinese law and called on the countries concerned to immediately stop using Hong Kong to interfere in China's internal affairs.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that the Russian side firmly supports the Chinese side's efforts to ensure national security in the Hong Kong SAR, opposes any provocations that undermine China's sovereignty, and believes that China is fully capable of maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

“The actions of the United States harm their own interests”

The US sanctions not only destroy trade relations between the two sides but also harm their own interests. Despite the serious address of the Chinese side, US President Donald Trump has recently signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, he unilaterally cancelled the preferential regime of Hong Kong and arbitrarily interfered in China's internal affairs. The mass protests sparked by the death of George Floyd show that the years of systematic and serious racial discrimination in America has left members of the ethnic and racial minority “unable to breathe”.

American politicians openly support the illegal riots of rioters in Hong Kong, but they actively struggle with the protests of the American people in defense of the right to life, sparing no effort and involving the military. The US calls the riots in Hong Kong “a beautiful sight”, so what is the resistance of the American people? Besides, the US openly resorted to illegal methods of suppressing Huawei, trying to restrain the development of China. While the US government's surveillance plan is already well known to everyone: the PRISM incident has long shown the world the true face of the US. The US actions not only destroy trade relations between the two sides but also harm their own interests.



With the introduction of the national security law, Hong Kong will open a new historical opportunity to move from chaos to order and return to normal life, opening a new stable and long-term chapter in the history of the “one country, two systems” principle. We are confident that with the implementation of the law, the Hong Kong legal system will become more perfect, the social order will become more stable, and the business environment will become even more favourable. Both Hong Kong residents and foreign investors, including those from Russia, will benefit from this. We are absolutely confident that Hong Kong has a bright future ahead of it.

By Woo Yingqin