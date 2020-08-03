A joint Russian-Japanese project centre to be established in Tatarstan

Photo: Roman Khasaev

TAIF Group and Japanese companies Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Toyo Engineering have agreed to establish a joint project centre in Tatarstan. TAIF Group was represented at the meeting by Albert Shigabutdinov, the chief development adviser to the director general of TAIF JSC, chairman of the board of directors of TAIF JSC, and Ayrat Shigabutdinov, the deputy director general of TAIF JSC for corporate property management and investment. The representative team from the Japanese side was headed by corporate Executive Director of Toyo Engineering Corporation Eiji Hosoi and General Manager Tetsuji Miyazaki.

On 30 July, the parties discussed the legal form of the future centre, the financing of its creation, the issue of staff formation and training, the stages of development of the centre and the range of upcoming tasks via video conferencing, which connected the head office of TAIF Group in Kazan and the headquarters of Mitsui & Co., Ltd in Tokyo. Innopolis SEZ was named the most likely place of registration of the centre.

At the initial stage, the centre intends to focus on engineering of already started and planned projects of TAIF Group. In the future, in the coming years, its goal is to build an EPC centre of international level, capable of providing comprehensive services to leading oil and gas processing, petrochemical and energy companies in Russia and the world.

The centre will rely on a set of strengths of the founding companies. TAIF Group is ready to share its rich practical experience in organising and developing production facilities in the field of oil refining, petrochemistry, chemistry and energy, as well as business contacts and deep knowledge of the legal nuances of doing business in Russia. Mitsui — to offer great trading opportunities and business connections in international business. Toyo has extensive experience as an international contractor in the design of large production facilities, EPC and development of new engineering companies.

At the first meeting on the creation of the new project centre, the parties formed a working group to work out a set of priority issues. The next meeting is scheduled in exactly one month.