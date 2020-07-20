Important help: Kazanorgsintez provides RCH health workers with hazmat suits

Photo: RCH

TAIF JSC and Kazanorgsintez keep doing a lot of charity work to help health workers and citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. The chemical company helped the reserve COVID-19 hospital in the Republican Clinical Hospital buy additional 700 reusable hazmat suites for doctors working in the “red zone”. The first lot of 1,200 hazmat suits was paid by KOS as early as in April. Despite a reduction in the number of registered cases of infection, the RCH’s reserve hospital for 200 beds remains full. This is why the purchase of new hazmat suits came in handy. Shortly to this, TAIF’s company also helped Dream Achievement charity fund by handing over a lot of means of individual protection to families with disabled children.

Additional help for RCH

Kazanorgsintez as well as TAIF Group in general supported again Tatarstan health workers from COVID-19 hospitals who selflessly work in the “red zone” and fight for lives of patients with the severest coronavirus infection cases. The company understands that it is impossible to defeat the dangerous disease not protecting the doctors themselves from it. This is why Kazanorgsintez helped the RCH buy additional 700 sets of hazmat suits for health workers.

Kazanorgsintez helped the RCH buy additional 700 sets of hazmat suits for health workers. Photo: RCH

“The use of means of individual protection is the main protection of health workers who treat and care for patients with coronavirus infection. The management of the clinic fully provides its employees with quality suits for their safety and comfort. This allows providing patients with timely and quality health care. In these tough times, we are accepting any help from philanthropists and volunteers and thank everyone for a contribution to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection,” said Vice Chief Doctor in General Affairs in the RCH Olga Safina.

The provisional hospital for 200 beds for patients with severe coronavirus infection cases was set up this spring in the RCH’s Traumatology Building. Doctors and nurses have much higher risks of contracting the virus when working with COVID-19 patients. Statistics also prove it. According to the Health Ministry, 14,000 health workers have already been infected. Chief Doctor of the Kommunarka Hospital Denis Protsenko recovered from the coronavirus in Moscow.

Doctors and nurses have much higher risks of contracting the virus when working with COVID-19 patients. Photo: Aleksandr Korolkov (rg.ru)

That’s why support from large businesses in creating conditions to protect the medical staff’s health is more valuable.

“Despite we reached the plateau and everything is going down, restrictions on public places are lifted according to the WHO, our COVID hospital still has a lot of patients. The clinic for 200 beds is full, and we keep working full steam,” stressed the vice chief doctor of the RCH.

Constant support during pandemic

It isn’t the first time KOS helps RCH health workers. The republic especially needs support from businesses in the fight against the coronavirus. As a socially-oriented company, Kazanorgsintez increased its charitable donations to health care establishments, social organisations, its workers and ordinary citizens as early as in March. TAIF companies regularly provide Tatarstan hospitals with means of protection to combat COVID-19.



In April, Kazanorgsintez handed over a big lot of reusable hazmat suits consisting of 1,200 sets to the RCH.

“This April, the provisional hospital for infectious diseases began to receive the first patients with the coronavirus infection, and it was necessary to protect doctors and nurses who enter the ‘dirty zone’. This is why the help with the purchase of the lot of hazmat suites was very timely. It is reusable sets that are disinfected and washed after being used. The set includes a balaclava, hooded suit with a zip, shoe covers. The fabric is very secure and comfortable in use,” noted Olga Safina, the vice chief doctor of the RCH in general affairs.

In April, Kazanorgsintez handed over a big lot of reusable hazmat suits consisting of 1,200 sets to the RCH. Photo: RCH

With the beginning of the pandemic, there was a great demand for single-use protective suits, which immediately went up in price. This is why reusable systems of protection gained topicality for doctors, the RCH explains. These suits are disinfected and washed after being used, thus uninterrupted medical care is provided. But due to long-term use, the reusable hazmat suits given in April require being partly substituted.

“These protective clothes are used around the clock and have shown their high reliability, convenience, safety and cost-effectiveness. At the moment some sets have been naturally worn out, and they aren’t recommended to be used in the ‘red zone’,” Chief Doctor of the RCH Rafael Shavaliyev explained the necessity of additional sets of protective clothes.

To support families with disabled children

During the pandemic, Kazanorgsintez PJSC makes charitable donations not only to health workers. On 15 July, the company handed over means of individual protection to Dream Achievement charity fund: 3,000 single-use masks, 500 pairs of gloves and 500 rolls of paper towels.

The company handed over means of individual protection to Dream Achievement charity fund: 3,000 single-use masks, 500 pairs of gloves and 500 rolls of paper towels. Photo: Kazanorgsintez PJSC

The lot of means of individual protection is designed for families with disabled children who already began to receive them.



“My son and I are members of this fund. Today means of individual protection is very needed. You constantly buy it, and we are already short of money,” said Olga Ovchinnikova whose family was one of the first to receive the means of protection.



“We ask all organisations across Russia to help. We have a lot of projects. And we are both very glad and grateful that Kazaorgsintez responded,” Elmira Khisamova, founder and director Dream Achievement charity fund, thanks TAIF’s company.



In May, Kazanorgsintez helped another public organisation — Help is Close! republican public movement. The union was created on the Tatarstan president’s initiative to support residents of the republic during the pandemic. Ove 60,000 executives of industrial enterprises, businesspeople, athletes, public activists and ordinary citizens have participated in it.



The company allocated volunteers of the movement several rooms in the Chemists’ Culture Centre for free. The Social Support Office is located on this area of about 100 square metres to coordinate the activity of the movement, there is a call centre to collect information about what help Tatarstan residents need, aspiring volunteers are trained here.

Kazanorgsintez allocated volunteers of the movement several rooms in the Chemists’ Culture Centre for free. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Coordinator of the volunteers’ office, Director of Volunteering Information and Resource Centre of the Republic of Tatarstan ANO Ayrat Mubarakshin thanked Kazanorgsintez and stressed how important such support was. It provided the well-oiled work of volunteers who helped single and aged citizens of Kazan in self-isolation.

During these tough times, the company didn’t forget about its veterans. Soon after a mass transition to the self-isolation regime, on Kazanorgsintez’s trade union’s initiative, activists of the factory began to deliver free food baskets to single veterans of the enterprise. The food basket from KOS includes grains, pasta, canned products, vegetables, sunflower oil, sugar, tea, biscuits and many other essential products. The factory’s volunteers visited them strictly in masks and disinfected their hands with an antiseptic beforehand. 90 aged factory workers in total who are members of the Council of Veterans of Kazanorgsintez PJSC received such baskets.