Southern Russia keeps border closed: tourists not particularly expected here

As announced by head of the government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, the official tourist season 2020 in Russia will start on July 1. But they are opening their borders earlier. The most interesting destinations for summer holidays will be available only after June 15. Realnoe Vremya has studied where and when they are ready to meet visitors.

Inaccessible Crimea

Since the borders for the departure of Russian tourists abroad on vacation are still closed, it seems that this summer the majority will spend in the resorts of the Krasnodar Krai and in the Crimea. However, local governors are not in a hurry to launch their compatriots tired of isolation on their territory — the tour season here will begin only from July 1. By this date, all accommodation facilities must pass a commission confirming their readiness to receive tourists, as well as obtain work permits for beaches. In the meantime, sunbathing on city beaches is still prohibited.

Since June 15, health resorts with medical licenses are opening in Crimea, but only for Crimeans. At the same time, just recently, the head of the region, Sergey Aksenov, announced that from June 15, tourists coming to Crimea from other regions of Russia are exempt from the obligation to stay for two weeks under observation.

In Krasnodar Krai, Governor Veniamin Kondratev extended the quarantine until June 21. Hotels and other accommodations are remaining closed. However, some sanatoriums that have medical licenses have already started operating since June 1. Tourists are accepted only with certificates of the absence of coronavirus and contacts with the sick, and also observe a strict sanitary and epidemiological regime: masks even on the beach, hand and surface disinfection, cancellation of the buffet, social distancing. At the same time, health resorts are obliged to deliver arriving tourists in an organized manner and control their movement.



Since June 6, Kuban has opened embankments, parks and squares, summer cafes, gradually opening beaches.

Caucasian Mineral Waters resorts are ready to receive guests

Alternative resorts of the Krasnodar territory — the resorts of Caucasian Mineral Waters are opening after June 14. Until this time, the head of Stavropol, Vladimir Vladimirov, extended the self-isolation regime with the action of special permits. Nevertheless, since June 1, the first vacationers appeared in the region — health resort organizations that have a medical license have earned money.

Another popular budget resort among Russians, Sol-Iletsk, was closed to the public until June 7. Most likely, it will be closed until July 1. At least until this date, Governor of Orenburg Oblast Denis Pasler instructed to develop a plan of measures to prepare the “Salt lakes” for the opening of the tour season.

Until June 15, tour operators are prohibited from selling tours and vouchers to health resorts and tourist bases in Karelia. Vologda Oblast is closed to tourists until June 30.



Gold Ring on the lock

There is also no opportunity for those who want to visit the Golden Ring of Russia, which passes through Vladimir Oblast, Ivanovo Oblast, Kostroma Oblast and Yaroslavl Oblast. The popular route will only start operating after June 15. Strict mask regime is still mandatory, and in Vladimir Oblast and Ivanovo Oblast — also two-week quarantine for visitors, in Kostroma Oblast — a certificate of absence of COVID-19 is required.

Until June 15, the self-isolation regime is in effect in Kaluga Oblast and Voronezh Oblast. Entry to Smolensk Oblast, with the exception of the city of Desnogorsk, where a quarantine has been established, is not restricted. But most restrictions due to the coronavirus will be in effect until June 15.

Since June 8, Tambov Oblast and Primorsky Krai opened their borders. Non-Muscovites are free to enter Belgorod and Ryazan starting from June 1.

In Kursk Oblast, from June 1, as part of the first stage of lifting restrictions, route lists and quarantine for visitors have been cancelled. The entry to the region is free.

The authorities of Tula Oblast cancelled digital passes from June 1 that were required when crossing the border of the region, and the subsequent self-isolation. Besides, since June 1, summer cafes with an open verandah have started working, but stationary restaurants, bars and cafes still do not accept visitors. After June 15, life in the region is expected to return to its usual “pre-Covid” course.



But in the Urals, the incidence of coronavirus infection still does not allow people to relax. In Yekaterinburg and the region, where 240 infected people are detected per day, only the first stage of lifting restrictions has been started since June 9.

Swimming season in Bashkiria

Our Bashkir neighbours are opening the bathing season on June 10. Since June 1, Bashkiria has cancelled the regime of two-week self-isolation of citizens coming from Moscow, Moscow Oblast and other regions. Since May 12, industrial stores and self-employed people work in the republic. It is allowed to walk at a social distance in parks and squares, the mandatory registration of trips by car is cancelled, and libraries and museums are open if they are located in a building with a separate entrance.

But in Udmurtia, they are not in a hurry to open borders for newcomers. The self-isolation regime is in effect until June 15.

Two capitals — two approaches



Moscow began to return to the usual rhythm of life on June 9. The restrictive measures will be relaxed in three stages: starting from June 9, the city cancelled the access regime and walking schedule, starting from June 16, libraries, museums and zoos will start working, and starting from June 23 — restaurants and fitness clubs will open. The quarantine measures will be fully lifted on June 23. And the next day we will have a Victory Parade on the Red Square.

But residents of Russia and foreign countries are advised to refrain from travelling to Saint Petersburg or transit through it. Museums, theaters, zoos, restaurants and cafes are closed until at least June 14. It is forbidden to visit parks and squares, conduct excursions and entertainment events.