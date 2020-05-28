‘Human capital is the most valuable thing we have’: politicians and public activists on TASSR’s 100th anniversary

In the hall of the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Kazan Kremlin, there is a section impressive with photos. They have black circles painted over almost all the faces in the collective photos — this is a sign of the terrible time that came after the first years of the revolutionary rise, the expectation of a new life, changes, and universal justice. In the first years after the revolution, there were dramatic phenomena: dekulakisation, socialisation of everything. Nevertheless, these were years of increasing literacy, and many people got the opportunity to study.

I had the opportunity to communicate with actress Olga Alexandrovna Aroseva. Her father, a famous diplomat who was repressed in 1937, was a native of Kazan. She showed me the glasses that her father kept all his life. Olga Alexandrovna's grandmother lived in the centre of the city, in one of the basements, and she was a seamstress. The Czechoslovak Legion entered the city, the light in her room was turned on, apparently, she was working. Her window was pierced with a bayonet, but if not these glasses, the grandmother had been stabbed through the eyes, the glasses saved her. Here are some of the ordeals borne by specific people. At the same time, Molotov and Arosev studied at the Kazan real school, then they became prominent figures in the revolutionary movement, and after that Olga Alexandrovna's father became a famous diplomat. The last place he was recalled from, it seems, was the Czech Republic. Historical milestones of the republic are connected with specific people and families. I read Alexander Arosev's diaries, which his daughter never published. These people sincerely believed that they were building a new just life, but the fate of many of them stretches only to 1937, and then begins a dark period not only in their fate but in our entire history — the years of repression. Many fell victim to them, deceived, with absurd accusations.

Bitter trials befell in all periods of history, but still in any generation there were people who, in spite of everything, did not get angry, did not become bitter, remained true to their ideas, professional, state, remained loyal to their country. Thanks to the efforts of these people, history was eventually made and the state progressed.

I remember the story of Sergey Korolev, the general designer, who was also repressed as a young scientist in Moscow before the war. Through Kolyma, he ended up in Kazan, and it was from Kazan, we can say, that he launched into space because he continued to work here on the rocket engine together with Glushko, Professor at the Kazan Aviation Institute. Our scientists and specialists worked together with such outstanding figures of the country. I think that the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan is not only the anniversary of our republic, it is a very important 100th anniversary for the Russian Federation because later during the war Tatarstan provided serious support to the front. I hope that Kazan will become a city of labour glory, and its merits will finally be recognised. The republic kept pace with the country, and at the same time, the events that took place in Tatarstan became defining, dictating new trends, as we would say now, for the country as well. Industrial giants were laid here, and these included oil production facilities that were discovered in Tatarstan. The scale of the history of the republic is always broader, it is part of the vast history of the country.

Despite the fact that people experienced difficult trials, every stage of history has been marked by achievements, including the last 30 years of history. Although it is customary to say: “God forbid you to live in an era of change”, but such is our history that we live almost all the time in an era of change. They seem to be a tool for moving forward, over the course of 100 years, there have been so many tragedies and historical events that people have not experienced anywhere else for 1,000 years — and we always have such a life in a very concentrated form.

Today there is a task of saving people. The modern pandemic also tests us on what experience we have gained in the past and what we have most valuable, without which we can not move into the future. There have always been talented people who love their country. It seems to me that in all ages they determine the course of history. I think the main thing now is to save our health, to save our children, to overcome difficulties and diseases, and to look confidently into the future with a new immunity against any trials. We have everything for this. In recent years, we have accumulated a huge potential, both scientific and industrial. We are one of the first to identify strategies without which, as it turns out, there really cannot be a competitive environment: the development of informatisation, digital economy, and education. When they list the programmes that are being implemented in the republic, they are taken aback — 50 programmes — it is just inconceivable. But these are the numerous rails (among them it is difficult to determine one main direction) that allow us to ensure a reliable future for the republic as one of the leading regions of the Russian Federation. We must emerge from this ordeal with dignity, and there will be even more work, more knowledge will be needed — as always, we will need talents and people who love the republic and the country.