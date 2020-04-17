Polymatiz: 57k masks in commissioning mode

The products of the first out of six lines for the production of medical masks that arrived in Tatarstan are already being certified

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Last Friday, a transport plane from China delivered six automated lines for the production of disposable medical masks to Tatarstan. These lines were purchased by major companies of the republic. This is the way businesses responded to the shortage of personal protective equipment that occurred with the onset of the pandemic. Three lines are currently being installed in Kazan, three more in Nizhnekamsk, Aznakaevo and on the territory of Alabuga SEZ. The first line, which was purchased by Nizhnekamskneftekhim, part of TAIF Group, is already operating in commissioning mode. By the morning of April 15, almost 60,000 masks had already been produced. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

15 million masks a month

All three Kazan lines are already being installed. The production of masks will be established at the sites of Tattekhmedfarm SUE, Farmmedopolis of the Republic of Tatarstan PLC and KAMI PLC. This was reported on Tuesday evening from the ministry of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan. The head of the ministry, Albert Karimov, reviewed the progress of work. The ministry is confident that the lines will be launched in the near future and after adjusting will be able to reach the stated total capacity of 15 million products a month.

Ministry of industry and trade of Tatarstan: “In the near future, all six lines with a combined capacity of 15 million masks per month will be launched.” Photo: mpt.tatarstan.ru

TAIF Group is proof that it is possible to set up a new production in a few days. The line purchased by Nizhnekamskneftekhim was installed on April 11, with the involvement of specialists from China. And on Sunday, in setup mode, it already released the first samples of masks.



Bring the process to automation

The line is currently running in test commissioning mode.

“As of this morning (April 15 — editor's note), 57,000 masks have been produced. The equipment is being set up and adjusted. The goal is to bring processes to automation. According to the passport, the capacity of the line during continuous operation is 60 masks per minute. Our goal is to bring all the workflows to automate and increase the productivity of the line to the designed volumes. In parallel with adjusting the line, all necessary paperwork is being finalized: corresponding certificates and permissions. Without them, masks will not be able to reach pharmacy chains," Director of Polymatiz JSC Radik Yarullin explained to Realnoe Vremya.

Radik Yarullin: “As of the morning of April 15, 57,000 masks were produce.” Photo: Polymatiz JSC

The company is one of four major Russian manufacturers of non-woven materials (including those for medical masks, as well as disposable surgical coats and protective suits). Until recently, it has employed only 136 people, including management. With the new line, the staff has increased.



“While we manage on our own, but in order not to distract people from the main production, we are recruiting people to the staff. In order for the line to produce products around the clock in automatic mode, we need at least three people per shift who will work on the line for the production of masks. Four shifts a day in total. Twelve people. We have our own technical staff — locksmiths, engineers, electronics engineers. They are working and coping," said Radik Yarullin.

First of all, the masks will be given to those who are on duty

“First of all, we will provide employees of TAIF Group, as well as those who are currently on the front line: doctors, traffic police — all those who are directly connected with contact with people," explained Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC during a visit to the new production facility.

Ayrat Safin: “First of all, we will provide masks for TAIF Group companies and those who are directly connected with human contact.” Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Petrochemists never stopped the main production facilities that provide the industry with raw materials. This includes what is necessary for the production of medical equipment, packaging of medicines, disposable syringes, and surgical gloves. In everything where plastics, polyethylene, and synthetic rubber are used, there is also a contribution from TAIF Group — Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Kazanorgsintez. Including the capacities of TGC-16 provide power and heat to Kazan and Nizhnekamsk. Ambulances and vehicles of the ministry of internal affairs are also refuelled with fuel produced at TAIF-NK. These are not just continuous-cycle enterprises but life-forming complexes that it would be a crime to stop. The employees of the enterprises understand this — and every day they are at their combat post. This means that they need protection — just like doctors and law enforcement officers.



The production of non-wovens has been increased to 28 tonnes a day

Back in January of this year, Polymatiz produced only 5 tonnes of non-woven material for the production of medical masks. A month! Today, many times more are produced per day, and this volume is constantly growing.

“A few days ago, our average production capacity was 25-26 tonnes of material. Now we have brought it up to 28 tonnes a day and we are keeping this level. We are talking about both the material for the production of masks and the material with other working characteristics intended for disposable medical coats and protective suits," the director of Polymatiz cited the figures.

Polymatiz produces material that is sufficient for the fabrication of a million masks. Photo: Polymatiz JSC

At the same time, the company's warehouses are almost empty. The material is immediately formed in batches and sent to customers — literally from the machine.



“First in priority we ship to Tatarstan companies and the single operator in Tatarstan — Tattekhmedpharm. Then to Roskhimzaschita — the single operator in Russia. They form the main volumes. We distribute the remaining amount to other orders that are smaller in volume," Radik Yarullin said.

Already today, certain stocks of material with the help of Polymatiz are formed by Tatarstan companies that have purchased and installed lines for the production of masks.

“On Sunday, in the operational order, there was shipped the material to Tattekhmedpharm and a number of other companies, where the equipment is being commissioned. Tatneft has its own company that produces the necessary material — Elastic. But if they have a need for additional volumes, we are ready to provide them," said the director of Polymatiz.