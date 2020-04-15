Ruslan aircraft brings masks and equipment worth half a billion to Kazan

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Special ship from China has arrived in Kazan, delivering several million medical masks, transport boxes for the sick and six production lines with a combined capacity of more than 15 million masks a month. The freightage cost 800,000 dollars. The cost of the cargo that arrived on it is more than half a billion rubles. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Valuable cargo and cheering stickers from China

The plane with a valuable cargo on board landed at Kazan Airport at 10 a.m. on 10 April. He was met by Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov, Deputy Director General of Tatneft PJSC for Logistics and Technical Development Renat Nugaybekov and journalists of leading republican publications.

While the board was being prepared for unloading, journalists were told about the details of the “special operation”:

“As part of this cargo — all that is an acute shortage: medical respirators, transport boxes for patients and a number of other equipment. Cargo on this plane worth more than half a billion rubles," said Renat Nugaybekov. “At this rather difficult time for our country, our company considers it important to help the republic and our citizens in the fight against the pandemic. The virus will be broken, the victory will be ours! It is not me who has come up with this slogan: our colleagues from China marked all the packed material with stickers with this slogan.”

To organize delivery, the Tatarstan oil company chartered one of the largest cargo planes in the world — Ruslan. According to Nugaybekov, it cost Tatneft more than 800,000 dollars.



Twenty days to start production

In addition to personal protective equipment, six production lines were brought to Kazan from China, which together can produce more than 15 million masks per month. According to the minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan, these lines were purchased by six republican companies, including Tatneft and Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Two lines will be located in Nizhnekamsk, one in Aznakaevo and three in Kazan.

According to Albert Karimov, the estimated period for launching production lines will be from seven to twenty days

“Our immediate task is to deliver these production lines to their locations in order to quickly start installation and commissioning," said the minister. “As for the timing, each company has its own specifics, much depends on the subtleties of the equipment layout. We must also take into account that there are certain difficulties with the arrival of specialists from China who could carry out commissioning here.



According to Albert Karimov, the estimated period for launching production lines will be from seven to twenty days.

Next up is another flight from China

As the head of the ministry of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan specified, respirators and transport boxes will be transferred to medical institutions, social services, emergency services, and strategically important industrial enterprises of Tatarstan.

“The ministry of industry and trade of the republic has a headquarters for providing masks, where we accumulate all the necessary needs. The most urgent request for masks is to ensure the activities of working organizations," Albert Karimov said.

Journalists were told that seven more lines for the production of masks from China have already been contracted. They should arrive in the republic in late April or early May. The minister assured that together with the equipment that arrived today, they will remove the urgent need for protective equipment throughout Tatarstan.

