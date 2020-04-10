‘To stop a factory now is to be sent to the scaffold later’: defence factories focusing on defence

Defence enterprises during the non-working days: Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant is on holiday until 10 May, others are working part-time going by shuttles

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant has stopped its operation until 10 May with pay for all workers of the enterprise. “Nobody has exempted us from the responsibility for the execution of the state defence order,” other enterprises of the Tatarstan Defence and Industrial Complex disagreed with the decision of the officials of Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant PJSC. According to Rostec’s recommendations, some enterprises have renewed their operation but in a part-time regime. Corporate transport picks up workers from certain points in the city and takes them to production shops and back home in the evening.

Rostec: enterprise must have a plan for non-working days

“With the issue of the president’s order to prolong the regime of the non-working week until 30 April, defence enterprises themselves must create production plans for this term,” Realnoe Vremya was said at Rostec. “Somebody can cease the operation completely, some can switch to telecommuting and work part-time. A corresponding decree on organisation of work in the new conditions was sent out by Rostec GC to its subsidiaries.”

“To execute the president’s order as of 2 April on the prolongation of the non-working period until 30 April, it is necessary to provide “a necessary amount of staff (including by shifts, according to schedule)” at work to perform tasks of the state defence order and export “rigorously meeting the recommendations of the Ministry of Health Care and other agencies to prevent the coronavirus infection,” reads Rostec’s decree.

“Staff safety is now one of the priorities of labour organisation,” the president reminded. Photo: tatarstan.ru

According to this recommendation, the helicopter manufacturing plant renewed its production. “From 4 to 30 April, the operation of Kazan Helicopters will be organised in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree as of 2 April 2020 as well as documented adopted by the Tatarstan government on measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection in the republic and considering recommendations of the Federal Labour and Employment Service,” Kazan Helicopters’s press service explained. Rustam Minnikhanov recently visited the plant too. During this visit, he warned them about the necessity of compliance with safety measures. “Staff safety is now one of the priorities of labour organisation,” the president reminded.

KOMP stops until 10 May

Those enterprises that aren’t part of Rostec holding didn’t manage to work due to coronavirus sanctions.

“We have stopped the production until 10 May,” Director General of Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant PJSC Vadim Maksimov told Realnoe Vremya. “The people won’t suffer — everybody will be paid a salary,” he assured.

KOMP stops operation until 10 May. Photo: kzn.ru

Who will be responsible for state defence order

“Nobody has exempted us from the responsibility for the execution of the state defence order,” a manager of one of the Tatarstan enterprises who asked us not to reveal his name confirmed. According to him, the fines for state defence orders are quite strict, through criminal liability. “To stop a factory now is to be sent to the scaffold later,” he claimed.

