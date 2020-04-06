Nizhnekamskneftekhim switching to special operating mode during pandemic

Petrochemists are unloading shifts, disinfecting the workplaces, supplying with masks and thermal imaging cameras

A working meeting of Aydar Metshin with the heads of industrial enterprises of the city was held in the Nizhnekamsk city hall via video link. According to the mayor, in these difficult conditions, it is important to ensure uninterrupted work at the production site and protect personnel from possible infection with coronavirus. Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, told about the measures taken by the flagship of Tatarstan's petrochemical industry to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

“We've discussed in detail with each leader what measures are being taken”

The meeting was held via video link. After the meeting, Aydar Metshin posted a post on his Instagram where he assured the residents of the city that all the city-forming enterprises, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim, are doing everything possible to protect the staff from coronavirus infection.

“We've discussed in detail with each leader what measures are being taken. Some employees have been transferred to remote work, and additional measures have been taken to protect shift staff. Special attention has been paid to the issue of shift buses, on which residents of Nizhnekamsk get to work. All public transport is subjected thorough disinfection, all necessary preventive measures are observed inside the salons," Aydar Metshin said.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim as a continuously operating production does not have the right to stop its work for technical reasons. Therefore, the largest petrochemical company in Russia cannot just leave for a “non-working week”. Objectively, thousands of employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim also ensure the economic stability and well-being of the republic and the country as a whole.



However, in order to minimize people's contacts, the maximum possible number of the company's staff has been transferred to remote work.

“To date, taking into account the four-shift schedule, we have tried to reduce the number of people in the workplace," said Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim at the meeting.

1,5 million medical masks

Petrochemists working in production have been provided with antiseptics and personal protective equipment. A schedule for receiving contactless thermometers and disinfectants, as well as bactericidal regulators, has also been developed for Nizhnekamskneftekhim. It is planned to purchase a mini-laboratory for rapid diagnostics of COVID-19 tests.

Raw materials for the production of medical masks are produced by a subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Polymatiz JSC.

Now the subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is increasing the production of sterile materials. Here's what the president of the Russian Union of Chemists Viktor Ivanov said about this:

“The subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — Polimatiz JSC — has increased production of non-woven materials for medical and hygienic purposes for the manufacture of medical masks. Already in January, 5,3 tonnes of non-woven materials were produced, in February — 28,4 tonnes, in March — 67,4 tonnes. During the working visit of President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to the enterprises of TAIF Group to solve problems related to the possible shortage of vital medical masks in the whole country, it was decided to increase the production of polypropylene non-woven material for their manufacture. In an hour of operation, Polymatiz can produce material for the manufacture of 500,000 masks. If necessary, Nizhnekamskneftekhim can increase the production by 10 times.

Besides, volunteers of the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining have begun to produce medical masks from the raw materials of Polimatiz. Thus, the company will fully provide itself with scarce goods.

Disinfection of shift buses

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, transport workers have increased the disinfection of shift buses. Salons are disinfected several times a day, and doors, handrails, and window sills are thoroughly washed.

The day before, it was decided to divide the routes of shift buses between enterprises. Now employees of the Nizhnekamsk Tire Plant will travel to work separately from petrochemists. Changes have been made to the internal labour regulations.

The delivery of employees to Nizhnekamskneftekhim is carried out on 11 special routes. There are 134 buses in total. This is enough to keep people at a distance inside the salons. The company has provided more than 700 parking spaces in five parking lots. They are absolutely free from April 1, employees who continue to work can use them, said Ayrat Safin.

Sanitisation is also carried out in all divisions of Nizhnekamskneftekhim in the workplace. The enterprise processes the handrails on the entrance, door handles. Besides, an operational headquarters has been organized, where daily monitoring of prevention measures and non-proliferation of coronavirus infection is conducted. The heads of departments are constantly working with the staff in charge about the importance of self-isolation outside of working hours, the importance of observing hygiene rules, using antiseptic and protective equipment.

As for contractors, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has allocated a separate passageway for them, so that contractors do not contact petrochemists. The checkpoint also undergoes daily antibacterial sanitisation. By the way, the number of contractors at Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been reduced to a minimum.

