Tatarstan switching to total self-isolation regime

A claim of the Tatarstan administration regarding the coronavirus pandemic: live transmission by Realnoe Vremya

Tatarstan power executives delivered a speech to keep the coronavirus infection from spreading on 30 March.

“It isn’t a caprice, it isn’t a necessary measure of isolation”

The self-isolation regime has been applied to all Tatarstan residents since 30 March, announced Tatarstan Vice Premier Leyla Fazleyeva on 30 March. The measure is taken until the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic stabilises — there wasn’t named a specific date.

“I am asking to take this measure because the self-isolation regime is the best measure against the coronavirus infection. I am pleading not to violate the self-isolation regime, don’t leave your place you are staying in and place of residence except for medical advice,” Fazleyeva claimed.

Leyla Fazleyeva said those who were working in uninterruptedly operating enterprises, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutions mentioned in governmental decrees will still have the right to leave the place of self-isolation. They will have to have a standard-issue certificate. The rest may leave the place of self-isolation only according to an order that will be published within one or two days.

It should be reminded that in Moscow, which was the first Russian city to introduce the self-isolation regime, one can go to shops, pharmacies, walk dogs.

Tatarstan also organised online commerce and food delivery. There is a hotline for lonely citizens 8 800 200 234 11, volunteers can help to purchase and deliver products. One anyway may go to buy food according to a new order, however, delivery is preferable.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

In addition, passenger and cargo transportation between municipalities will stop in the republic. Cargo will be transported according to a certificate of a company that sends freight.

“All is done today to keep the risk of infection of the republic’s residents in daily communication. Leaving the place of self-isolation is to violate the requirements for the special sanitary and epidemiological regime due to the coronavirus infection. The self-isolation regime isn’t a caprice, it isn’t a necessary measure of isolation. […] I am asking to consider this measure as necessary, topical, allowing preventing the coronavirus from spreading across the Republic of Tatarstan,” the vice premier added.

Fine for violation

The Ministry of Internal Affairs controls how citizens who arrived from abroad meet the quarantine, said head of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in the Republic of Tatarstan Marina Patyashina. However, the number of flights has been significantly reduced, and now the priority task is to avoid infection via contacts in the republic.

In this respect, there will be organised raids of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Russian Guard and Rospotrebnadzor to check when citizens go out if needed, Patyashina said. If there is no need, there will be taken measures of administrative influence, according to 6.3 of the Code on Administrative Offenses. Now the amount is from 100 to 500 rubles, however, the Russian government is already preparing changes to the Code on Administrative Offenses to increase еру fines — they will go up many times during the next few days.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

If a person’s actions (non-compliance with isolation) lead to death or infection, there is criminal responsibility, Fazleyeva added.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor in Tatarstan didn’t recommend going outside the Republic of Tatarstan, especially to Moscow and Saint Petersburg where the situation is extremely unpleasant. People coming from there will be checked for the disease.

Public transport traffic will decrease — intervals between rides will increase. Taxis in cities won’t stop working, head of the Tatarstan Ministry of Transport Lenar Safin added. Inter-municipal traffic will seriously be restricted from 1 April: buses will stop driving, suburban trains will have two rides a day, in the morning and evening.

One may use a private vehicle only to get to work (if a person has the right to work during self-isolation) or in accordance with the new regulation.

All transport will run as usual on 31 March, Safin added, so those who learnt the news about self-isolation not at home can go home.

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Security workers will intensify their work, masks and disinfectants will appear in pharmacies soon

Some other questions were explained too. Here are additional points mentioned during the transmission:

Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are controlling how the decree is executed. All employees of security agencies will switch to an intensified regime of work, including the Russian Guard.

Municipalities will start making masks, pharmacies and chain stores have begun receiving masks. Enterprises have also started to produce more disinfectants, which are also starting to appear in chain stores.

The republic receives 10,000 tests for coronavirus a week, there isn't a shortage at the moment. Now three laboratories are doing the test, another five will join them.

It isn't discussed if the citizens will be given QR codes for tracking.

If employers don't let somebody go into self-isolation, Leyla Fazleyeva offered to turn to the State Labour Inspection, which is to carry out an unscheduled inspection in this respect.

The self-isolation regime can take place on an allotment. This can be done where a citizen considers necessary, possible and convenient to stay with his or her family. But isolation on the allotment doesn’t mean that friends will be invited.

Citizens with serious chronic diseases or cancer who need medical advice are under special control. There will be organised medical help for them, and the new regulation will explain how they will get to the place to do a check-up or receive treatment.

“It is a responsible moment that will check our stamina, the strength of our character”

In the end, Leyla Fazleyeva urged all residents of the republic to be responsible:

“Dear friends, take care of each other. The self-isolation regime is a serious, complicated challenge for each of us. We got used to moving freely. We got used to a big network. But now our country and republic have faced an important, serious, responsible moment that will check our stamina, the strength of our character.

We, parents, grandparents, our children need it. The less we contact now, the higher the chances will have a final conference at which we will say we won the virus. I sincerely want it to happen as soon as possible. The way the situation will develop depends on us only. It is our personal responsibility, our care about our nearest and dearest. I am urging you to follow total self-isolation.”