Deputies against, businessmen — for: whether it is necessary to do on a day off in Tatarstans on December 31?

I am still for that December 31 to be a working day. We have a very long weekend already. I am telling as an economist and a person who has worked in the executive branch for a long time: to be honest, we need to work more if we want to live better. Every day brings its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). It is very simple to estimate losses for the country from introduction of one more day off. I know from experience in previous years that two or three holidays have a very serious impact on GDP and its growth. Therefore, when we compare month-to-month, extra days off, unfortunately, lead to decrease in GDP. Losses for the country on billions of rubles only for one day off!

Second, the working day is also about ensuring the safety of our production facilities, which need technological improvement. You know, so many days off, so many days when there are no personnel in factories, are fraught with great difficulties.

Third, if you want, everyone can arrange a day off or a holiday, but the salary from this will not be more. Therefore, those teams that consider this day exclusively a weekend, they can always find options for how to relax — it can be easily solved. But in general, declaring it a non-working day across the country, well, sorry — there are a huge number of people who would like at least half a day on December 31 to work, and not to slave over a hot stove all day.

Therefore, I believe that this day should remain working, and those who want to rest on this day, I am sure, will find an opportunity to negotiate with the employer, there are plenty of options.