Braverman to Minnikhanov: “We are just thinking, but you have already done”

The head of Korporatsiya MSP JSC has found in Kazan a source of content for a new digital platform for entrepreneurs and approved new investment projects worth 2,4 billion

Photo: Maksim Platonov

The mirror register of inspections — the new online platform “SME Business Navigator” for entrepreneurs who want to leave feedback on their inspections has been presented in Kazan to almost a thousand entrepreneurs. From a high rostrum, the head of the federal Korporatsiya MSP, Alexander Braverman, sent a clear signal to the inspectors: there’s no way one can nightmare small businesses, and to businessmen: everyone who dares to criticize the inspectors will be protected — on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Realnoe Vremya correspondents observed how they reacted to it.

Entrepreneurs were asked their opinion

The order of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to create a digital platform for feedback of entrepreneurs on the results of inspections — Korporatsiya MSP performed ahead of the schedule by half a month. Together with the Prosecutor General's office, the department created and integrated a new tool under the working title “mirror register of inspections” into the SME Business Navigator, which has worked since 2018. In fact, it is an opportunity for an entrepreneur authorized by his electronic digital signature or ESIA (if we are talking about individual entrepreneurs) to evaluate the work of the supervisory authorities following the results of the inspections.

The information on inspections is loaded from the Unified Register of Inspections of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, which collects data on all inspections — scheduled and unscheduled. However, only for those who have passed with the approval of the department — and these are not 100 per cent. Entrepreneurs fill out a questionnaire, in which they indicate whether they saw violations in the actions of the inspectors. Then the review can be sent to the Prosecutor General's office. The latter can react to it by conducting a check against the inspectors.

In the course of the strategic session held in Kazan Expo, Tatarstan entrepreneurs demonstrated how they use the SME Business Navigator in general and the new service in particular

During the strategic session held on 22 November in Kazan Expo under the auspices of Korporatsiya MSP, the Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Entrepreneurship Support Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan, Tatarstan entrepreneurs demonstrated to President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the head of Korporatsiya MSP, Alexander Braverman, how they use the SME Business Navigator in general and the new service in particular.



Anticipating this performance, the head of Korporatsiya MSP focused on the key prerequisites. “We have never demonized the supervisory authorities. Most of their employees work well,” he said. The mirror register of inspections is necessary for detection of violations and for analytics on interaction of business and supervisory authorities. The second big block is the generalized practice of typical violations.

“Some entrepreneurs told us that they are afraid to apply to the Prosecutor General's office and even to higher authorities of control and supervisory bodies for inspections. Because they can come back to check. This will be suppressed in the most severe way. The most rigorous way. There should be no fear. We will build it all into a regulatory guillotine that will reduce the sheer volume of requirements,” Braverman said.

“The register is an integral part of the work on the regulatory guillotine,” said the head of Korporatsiya MSP

“Maybe we should combine our platforms?”



For entrepreneurs, this is probably the most painful point — when relations with control and supervisory bodies are poorly built, Rustam Minnikhanov noted. “We have already addressed this issue. We have our own system — Proven Business. It gives a lot of useful — that the entrepreneur could apply and get support. The new system proposed by Korporatsiya MSP complements and enhances the capabilities of entrepreneurs. I would ask, Alexander Arnoldovich, maybe we should unite our platforms? Because more than 30 per cent of our platform is appeals from other regions,” Rustam Minnikhanov suggested.

According to the Tatarstan ministry of economy, the online resource created in 2018 on behalf of the president of Tatarstan Proven Business has established the interaction with regulatory authorities, which give detailed explanation of problem issues, share information about typical violations and how to prevent them. The project website contains a database of examples for entrepreneurs of more than 520 typical violations and ways to prevent them. The geography of visitors to the portal includes almost all regions of Russia. For 2 years of work, there have been more than 122,000 requests to the base of useful knowledge, 55 per cent of which are users from outside Tatarstan. Also, on the basis of Proven Business, there is an expert consulting office with former employees of supervisory authorities, which advises entrepreneurs and self-employed, there is a call center, and the site published interactive checklists for self-examination on different types of control.

According to Minnikhanov, the “mirror register of inspections” should not be a formal gesture. This tool “should discipline all of us, officials”

“We are used to that if you come, you are immediately guilty”



According to Minnikhanov, the “Mirror register of inspections” should not be a formal gesture. This tool “should discipline all of us officials”. “It's no secret that we are also such bureaucrats. The control and supervisory agencies initially accustomed, that if you come, you are immediately guilty. We should build constructive forms of relations. As soon as the scheme of work of control and supervisory bodies is clear, it will be a big victory,” the president of Tatarstan emphasized.

According to Braverman, the proposal to integrate the Proven Business and the mirrored audit registry is “gratefully accepted”. “The register is an integral part of the regulatory guillotine work,” said the head of Korporatsiya MSP. “The guillotine will start working on January 1, 2021. The registry is designed not to create a vacuum 2020. The president gave us a deadline to make the platform from December 1, we did a little earlier.”

The representatives of Rospotrebnadzor and the ministry of emergency situations, who spoke at the strategic session, said that for 2 years they have been formulating and transmitting for publication on Proven Business online resource reminders for entrepreneurs about typical violations detected during inspections and the ways to prevent them.

According to Braverman, listening to this, he once again becomes convinced of the advanced level of Tatarstan. “I now had the opportunity to tell Rustam Nurgalievich that we are only thinking about the form of generalization of typical violations and bringing them to the entrepreneur. But you have it already done on the resource. There is once again something to learn from the republic. It is necessary to raise all this simply to the federal level. If the head of the republic considers it possible to transfer these developments to us, then we will undoubtedly accept it as a basis,” said the director general of Korporatsiya MSP.

Braverman and Minnikhanov took part in one of several parallel events of the strategic session-presentation of investment projects of SMEs

Investments – 2,4 billion and 330 new jobs



In addition to the central round table discussion on the launch of the new service, Braverman and Minnikhanov took part in one of several parallel events of the strategic session — the presentation of investment projects of SMEs.

According to the co-organizer of the strategic session, Director of the Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan Timur Temirgaliyev, the main task of the session and similar events is to tell, first of all, about the opportunities that Korporatsiya MSP, SME Bank, National guarantee system to provide financial support and guarantee support for the implementation of large projects.

“Today, six investment projects were presented, which are planned to be implemented on the territory of Tatarstan, their total investment is 2,4 billion rubles, it is 330 jobs (Mikrofibra, SHP Tatarstan, Agryzsky MK, TD Fereks, LMR Plast, PK Volga). And all this is partly possible thanks to the holding of such large-scale events with the participation of top officials,” Temirgaliyev told Realnoe Vremya.

