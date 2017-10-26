Sladkovsky puts all Shostakovich’s symphonies in one box

Tatarstan State Symphony Orchestra’s unique project has been presented in Moscow

The State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan gave a concert in the Big Concert Hall of the Moscow Conservatoire last Monday. The programme had only Dmitry Shostakovich's compositions. The motive was the appearance of a collection of all symphonies and concertos of Dmitry Shostakovich that were recorded by the Tatarstan orchestra and Aleksandr Sladkovsky in Melody company with the aid of KPMG.

''The most important days of my life''

Before the beginning of the concert, which was performed to a full house in probably the most respected hall of Moscow by both musicians and audience, Aleksandr Sladkovsky commented on his successful project so: ''For me, today is probably one of the most important days of my life. Today we fulfil the idea I had been cherishing during all my life. I mean the record of Shostakovich's all symphonies and all concertos. It all was recorded quite fast, we edited and thought during one month whether it would come to light, if we would have the time to do it until today. Now it is a bit funny to remember, but the process was incredibly tough from a perspective of both record and editing. But I am happy that it all became reality. It's been a huge step at least in development of the orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan. It was a very difficult job for us, but it is very illustrative. But taking advantage I want to say many thanks to Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov who personally supported this project.''

The gratitude to the president was expressed for a reason: in fact, he supervised the project last year as well, he was in the S. Saydashev State Big Concert Hall in August 2016 when one of the symphonies was recorded.

In Director General of Melody company Andrey Krichevsky's opinion, the collection of all records of all symphonies and concertos of Shostakovich is the quintessence of the artist's life, in this case, the life of head conductor and art director of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan Aleksandr Sladkovsky. A titanic job – records in August last year – lasted for a month, when it was very hot and stuffy in the hall. But it was categorically forbidden to turn the air conditioning on, the sound would not be sound clean.

''A huge amount of labour, huge amount of suffering – it all is put in one small box. This box remains for centuries, which is important. It is very cool,'' Andrey Krichevsky commented on the orchestra's job.

Love and respect for Shostakovich's music for Aleksandr Sladkovsky are not accidental but ''genetically'' explained, so to speak – the Petersburg origin of the maestro who graduated from the conservatoire on the Neva river is the reason.

''The Petersburg conservatoire is my alma mater,'' the conductor says. Sladkovsky names Valery Gergiev among the examples that help him in his profession, such examples help in choosing the main strategic line. ''This work with Shostakovich's music confirms we don't look for easy roads. Only this has a real sense and brings real results. Vivat Saint Petersburg conservatoire and my teachers!'' Sladkovsky says remembering that he decided to become a conductor after one of the concerts when Yury Temirkanov was conducting. Almost a mystic detail is that that historic concert was held in the hall of the Moscow conservatoire where the presentation of discs took place.

And the records of Shostakovich's symphonies and concertos performed by the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan and soloists and issued by Melody firm were actively sold in the foyer of the hall before the concert began and on break. They were laid in the centre of counters in two kiosks. As for the design, the case where the discs are stored is stylish and creative, corresponding to its musical content. By the way, big part of the copies is already sold in Europe.

The concert of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan launched a season pass on Monday

Time of the young

The project's story is always interesting. Here it is the following: being a very young person, Aleksandr Sladkovsky listened to Shostakovich's records at home for ten times. Fate is bizarre. And probably the future famous maestro whose name is unknown now will understand Shostakovich's complicated music mind by the records of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The maestro charged young musicians to record Shostakovich's compositions as soloists. It should be noted that the concert of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan launched a season pass on Monday. Young soloists are a new, fresh view on Shostakovich's music, a 21 st-century view. Gold laureate of P. Tchaikovsky International Contest Dmitry Masleyev opened the concert and performed Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2 – easily and lyrically as virtuoso.

Cellist Aleksandr Ramm, the participant of the last two Tchaikovsky contests, finished the first part of the concert. He was the soloist in Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 by demonstrating the depth of this composition of the great composer.

Young soloists are a new, fresh view on Shostakovich's music, a 21 st-century view

Violinist Pavel Milyukov opened the second part, made miracles and performed Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 2 on his Guarneri violin and amazed the hall with his character and temper.

Dmitry Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6, which was written by the composer in 1939, ended the concert. Sensitive with good intuition, as usual, Aleksandr Sladkovsky caught both tragedy and grotesque, exaggerated joy that hides despair. The composer seemed to hide his personal heavy prediction behind this cascade of sounds – maestro Sladkovsky and the orchestra chaired by him played this symphony so. The conductor and composer belonged to different times but coincided in their understanding of the good and the bad, instant and eternal things.

Those who will become the owner of Shostakovich's records performed by the Tatarstan orchestra will, undoubtedly, feel that complicated structure of the conductor's soul who sent his vision of Dmitry Shostakovich's great music on the city and the world.