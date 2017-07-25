The survey: ''What lays behind Putin's loud statement on problems of teaching the Russian language?''

I think Putin was talking about adults. Because forcing children to learn is a responsibility of adults. Forcing children to learn languages that are not their native, is, in fact, that we, adults, just have to do in order children were fully developed, intelligent and educated. No wonder kids in schools are taught not only Russian or Tatar, but also English, French, German, Chinese. It is natural that children do not want to learn foreign languages because they do not want to learn in general.

So, maybe, the president had in mind not the education system but some abstract people of indeterminate age, whom someone caught and forced to learn a non-native for them language. It is, of course, a disgrace. For example, when an adult Dargin is forced to learn Avar or an adult Tatar is forced to learn the language of the Chukchi, it's horrible. Although personally I have not heard about such cases.

I think, that the more languages a child knows by 10 grade, the better it is. In the classical Russian school, children were forced to learn certainly not native to them Latin, Greek and even a couple of languages — one can see a list of them when visititng the village of Kokushkino and looking for the appraisal sheet of Vladimir Ulyanov. If I'm not mistaken, there are six or seven languages, and only one of them was his native.

What would I do if I was ethnic elite of Tatarstan? I would fight for ethnic rights. I believe that the consciousness of the peoples of Russia, including the Tatar people, does not threaten and does not contradict the consciousness of the ethnically Russian people, to which I belong according to the will of God. But what the elite will come up with – it is their elite business. I'm not elite luckily and I don't want it to be. I would like to be, as Anna Akhmatova said, ''with my people where my people, unfortunately, was.''

Of course, we cannot force anyone, but we're not angels, we live not in heaven, not in the heaven bureaucratic offices, not at the meeting of nationalists of various stripes — we live on the street. We perfectly know that on the street, for example, in Kazan or Naberezhnye Chelny, all serious guys from an early age unite on a territorial basis. Sometimes knowledge of the language in the street plays an important role in the social growth of a person. As well as in matters of security, if you are young people of school age, for example. If you can't answer the question who are you and where are you coming from so that you were understood by other guys — it can have serious consequences for you. There is no normal guy in Tatarstan who would not encounter with this reality, forming male and human qualities and human dignity.

Therefore, knowledge of the language in real industrial multinational region, where nations are not going to assimilate, where they will live and continue in history — it is the issue of including real communication. Not a theoretical dialogue at forums and conferences, but real communication that takes place in the outskirts of Kazan or in its central part, for example on Tukay Street.