Tatarstan’s restaurant industry shows 70 billion rubles in turnover — but soaring costs squeeze businesses
Experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya agree that growth in the sector is undeniable. However, it is largely driven by an increase in the number of establishments
Over the first nine months of 2025, catering businesses in Tatarstan earned 70.4 billion roubles, almost reaching the total figures for the whole of 2024. Experts note a paradoxical trend: overall revenue is rising due to the growing number of venues, yet the number of customers is declining, expenses are surging, and the mid-price segment is finding the situation particularly difficult. Read more details in the report by Realnoe Vremya.
Tatarstan’s catering industry earned only 10 billion roubles less in nine months of 2025 than in the whole of 2024
By the end of the third quarter of 2025 (July–September), the turnover of catering establishments in Tatarstan reached 24.9 billion roubles — 6% higher than in the same period last year. Over the first nine months of 2025, turnover exceeded 70.4 billion roubles, almost 13 billion more than the previous year. To match the total turnover of 2024, Tatarstan’s restaurateurs need to earn around another 10 billion roubles.
As for the strongest months, the undisputed leaders were May, August, and September — with turnovers of 8.1, 8.2, and 8.7 billion roubles respectively. Last year, the top months were June (6.5 billion), October (7.3 billion), and December (7.8 billion).
Monthly turnover figures for 2025:
- January — 7 billio
- February — 7 billion
- March — 7.5 billion
Q1 — 21.6 billion
- April — 7.9 billion
- May — 8.1 billion
- June — 7.8 billion
Q2 — 23.8 billion
- July — 7.8 billion
- August — 8.2 billion
- September — 8.7 billion
Q3 — 24.9 billion
Running a catering business has become very costly
Experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya agree that there is growth in the hospitality sector, but it is largely driven by an increase in the number of establishments. At the same time, all note a decline in the number of visitors.
The catering market in Tatarstan is facing challenging times. Over the summer and in September alone, around two dozen catering establishments in Kazan closed or went up for auction, including several well-known projects. For example, the restaurants U.Love and Uryuk ceased operations, while the Binharts Coffee chain shut down three locations in Kazan, citing low foot traffic in shopping centres.
