Tatarstan sets creative economy priorities, but federal guidance remains unclear

According to the republic’s Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova, no one will provide special support for “Tatar creativity” — everyone will be rewarded according to their merits

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The government of Tatarstan has approved the criteria for priority creative industries, including IT, architecture, fashion, and traditional art. The greatest attention will be given to sectors with high economic potential and cultural impact. Tatarstan’s Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova shared the details of the support measures with Realnoe Vremya.

The сreative industry should...

The government of Tatarstan has adopted a regulation establishing the criteria for identifying priority areas within the creative industries. The document provides for financial and administrative support measures for sectors with significant economic potential, those that contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage, and those that ensure social engagement in the region.

The identification of priority areas is carried out through a comprehensive analysis of six key indicators: economic contribution, cultural significance, export potential, level of government support, social impact, and human resources potential. Each indicator is assigned a specific weighting factor, allowing for an objective assessment of each industry.

At the same time, the document states that priority will be given to creative market players who meet the following criteria:

The presence of historical prerequisites for the development of a creative industry.

The creative industry contributes to the preservation and promotion of local identity that links it to Tatarstan.

The creative industry contributes to the development of unique creative products that shape a recognizable image of Tatarstan.

No plans to support based on ethnicity alone

At the same time, it would be wrong to say that the Ministry of Culture will support only “national creativity.” This was stated in an interview with Realnoe Vremya by Tatarstan’s Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova. According to her, it would be incorrect to limit the concept of creative industries exclusively to traditional crafts and arts.

According to the minister’s explanations, the new assessment mechanism is designed to encompass the full spectrum of creative industries, including modern technologies (IT), architecture, the fashion industry, and publishing. She noted that the largest segments in terms of funding and potential growth today are occupied by IT companies and architectural bureaus. However, special emphasis is placed on supporting emerging sectors that have not yet fully realized their potential.

At the same time, Ayupova noted the lack of clarity at the federal level regarding tax and budgetary mechanisms for supporting creative enterprises. She stressed the importance of defining a clear system of benefits and subsidies for companies operating in this field.

“We are starting to work in this direction, and the range of options is extremely broad. At the federal level, they are now discussing how to systematize these opportunities for granting benefits and preferences, because so far it is not very clear what specific preferential mechanisms for creative industries can be provided. I spoke about this at the plenary session held in Almetyevsk. And about the perception that the creative industry is small business — that is incorrect, because film production and many other sectors are by no means small businesses. Yes, there are small enterprises among the participants, but they are not the key players,” said Ayupova in her interview with Realnoe Vremya.