“This will be the only cathedral mosque at the cape where two rivers merge”

By building the cathedral mosque in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda, Kazan will gain several advantages at once. Firstly, the largest Muslim temple in the republic, with a capacity of 10 thousand people, will be the only one at the cape where two rivers merge, facing Mecca and Bolgar, it will greet guests from the Volga from the south and the west. Secondly, the proximity to the center of the Tatarstan capital will give a chance to preserve the ancient Tatar village of Bishbalta with a rich history, as well as revive the favorite resting place of the townspeople — Markiz Island, said Kazan local historian Garafutdin Hisamutdinov. In his column for Realnoe Vremya, the philanthropist describes in detail what Kazan residents will gain if they choose this location.

This week, residents of Kazan were excited by the news about the choice of location for the cathedral mosque — allegedly its construction site has not yet been determined, and five possible sites are named. I cannot remain aloof from discussing this important issue for the city, the republic and millions of Muslims.

Five locations are proposed, located in different microdistricts of our city: Novaya Portovaya, the opposite area of dry land from the Kazan elevator, near the Novo-Tatar Cemetery, next to the Kazan Family Center and near the village of Bishbalta in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda.

I believe that mosques should be built at all five locations! Mosques of different calibers and architectures should become a favorite place not only for believers, but also for all citizens and visiting guests.

“The construction of a mosque and a church for nikah and wedding ceremonies is suggested near the Cup”

The historical elevator should not be demolished in Novaya Portovaya. Didn't they demolish the Bastille in Paris? It, along with the Eiffel Tower, which was also planned to be demolished, are the most famous decorations of the city. In Novaya Portovaya, the infrastructure is not developed, there are no tram and railway tracks, or the metro. I also think that such a huge structure as the Kazan Cathedral Mosque for 10 thousand people is unlikely to fit into the modern residential neighborhood under construction.

The area near the Novo-Tatar Cemetery is probably a suitable place. But in practice, in the Muslim world, cathedral mosques are not built near operating cemeteries. They are erected in the city center or nearby.

The area near the Kazan Family Center has become a favorite place for family recreation of the townspeople, couples in love, visiting guests and tourists. It has also become a place for registering nikahs, marriages of young couples. The construction of small mosques and an Orthodox church on both sides of the Cup is suggested for reading nikah and performing wedding ceremonies.

Many still remember another site previously proposed for the cathedral mosque — the former Kyrlay Park, where a commemorative stone was erected to commemorate its future construction. But then it was decided to build the cathedral mosque in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda. I propose to build a modest openwork mosque for vacationers in the park itself, for believers, for performing namaz, and name it after Gabdulla Tukay.

The only cathedral mosque at the cape where two rivers merge

The construction of the cathedral mosque near the village of Bishbalta in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda was proposed by the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. This decision was made after many debates and disputes about the construction of the mosque in the former Kyrlay Park two years ago. I list the positive aspects of this decision:

The cathedral mosque in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda will be located five minutes from the center of Kazan.

It will be the only cathedral mosque built at the cape where two rivers merge, facing Mecca, Bolgar, greeting all guests from the Volga from the south and the west.

It will be a symbol of the city's tolerance, as the Makaryevskaya Church is being restored nearby, which is being freed from the pre-trial detention center No. 2. The mosque and the church will be located opposite each other, symbolizing the existence of two religions in peace and friendship.

There will be a chance to preserve the ancient Tatar village of Bishbalta with a rich history, as well as revive the Kazanites' favorite place for walks — Markiz Island, a past center of youth recreation. Here again, it will be possible to hold “Efek Yul” — trade fairs.

Sand has already been dredged for the construction of the cathedral mosque in the Sloboda

Some people consider the lack of transportation and parking difficulties to be disadvantages of this location, but this is not true. There are three highways in the area: Bolshaya Street, Klara Zetkin Street (Bishbalta) and a new one connecting Nesmelova with “Salavat Kupere” — a total of eight lanes; there is a circular railway with stops at Admiralteyskaya, Yar Buye (Embankment), where suburban trains run; a navigable one — port (yokym) Bakalda; as well as public transport — trams and buses to the River Technical School.

In my previous articles, I have repeatedly talked about new promising roads that can be built in the Sloboda:

Highway closing the small ring road of Kazan: “Red Gates” (Khalturina Street) — Zilantov Monastery — Embankment Street — Batalnaya Street — Cathedral Mosque — Markiz Island — River Port.

Ropeway: Kremlin — Cathedral Mosque, Makaryevskaya Church — Temple of All Religions by I. Khanov — Upper Uslon — Markiz Island — Kremlin.

Today, sand has already been dredged at the site allocated for the construction of the cathedral mosque in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda. As can be seen from the above, the decision made by our head of the republic on the choice of location will be preferable.



