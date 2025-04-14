Kazan and Isfahan become sister cities

The corresponding agreement has been signed by the mayors Ilsur Metshin and Ali Kasemzade

Kazan and Isfahan have officially established twin-city relations. The corresponding agreement was signed by the mayors Ilsur Metshin and Ali Kasemzade in Isfahan, at the Chehel Sotoun Palace. This is reported by the press service of the executive committee of the city.

The parties agreed on the comprehensive development of relations in the cultural, economic and tourism spheres. The agreement is a continuation of the Russian-Iranian Strategic Partnership Agreement signed on January 17, 2025.

The Russian Consulate General in Isfahan stressed that the mayors agreed to develop relations in the spirit of strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.

“Multinational Russia and Iran are experiencing a new level of relations and development today. The presidents of our countries recently met with us in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Isfahan is one of the oldest cities in the world. Kazan is a little younger, it is only a thousand years old. Nevertheless, we are connected by the Great Silk Road, and our ancestors actively collaborated. It is a great honour for me to open a new page in our relationship," said Metshin.

“The city of Kazan today is an important economic, political, and cultural center of the country, where various high-level events are held. We wish you development and prosperity. Isfahan is one of the oldest cities in the world. We have many historical sites and cultural monuments, and we are developing as a tourist center. Considering that Russia is our strategic partner, I am confident that we will have fruitful and effective cooperation," said Kasemzade.

The agreement was signed in Russian, Persian, and English on April 9 (20 Farvardin, 1404, according to the Iranian calendar).

The Chehel Sotoun Palace, where the signing ceremony took place, is a monument of 17th-century Persian architecture and is part of the UNESCO Persian Gardens World Heritage Site.

The Iranian side traditionally holds events in this palace, which it attaches a special, honorable status to.

As part of the ceremony, Metshin also took part in the production of a tugra, which depicts the Kazan mosque Kul Sharif and the symbol of Isfahan. The mayor of Kazan will also hold a working meeting of the Association of Cities and Municipalities of the BRICS+ countries in Tehran as its chairman.