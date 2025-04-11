Zelenodolsk develops new general plan

The general plan is undergoing an anti-corruption examination

The new general plan of Zelenodolsk is undergoing an anti-corruption examination from 4 to 11 April. The document was developed by the Institute of Spatial Planning of Tatarstan at the request of the Ministry of Construction of the Republic.

“A new general plan is always a streamlining of the current situation. There may not be any global changes in it, except for the bypass of Aisha,” Director of the Institute of Spatial Planning of Tatarstan Oleg Grigoriev told Realnoe Vremya.

What exactly is important to streamline? Engineering structures, roads, territories — “a full set of all issues,” he said:

“It has been completed in strict accordance with the master plan for the development of the Kazan agglomeration.”

New master plans are also being developed for rural settlements of Zelenodolsk — they are also at the approval stage. We are talking about the following settlements:

Aishinskoye rural settlement;

Nizhniye Vyazovye urban-type settlement;

Osinovskoye rural settlement;

Novopolskoye rural settlement.

New roads, kindergartens, parks and residential buildings

The new master plan concerns the entire infrastructure of the city: from motor transport to funeral organizations. According to the document, it is planned to reconstruct a number of roads in Zelenodolsk and build several new ones: one of citywide importance, three of district importance and one of the 1st category.

The list also includes educational, cultural, sports and public order institutions. It is also planned to build boulevards, squares and parks. Several new functional zones will appear in the city, including residential development.

The documents are based on the master plan of the Kazan agglomeration until 2050. Its first stage is designed for five years.

It became known about the creation of a new general plan for Zelenodolsk in June 2024. At that time, Grigoriev stated that every territory of the city was considered in it:

“Certain requirements are presented to each territory, each section of the district: maximum development volumes, population, and recommended volumes of jobs. All this is then included in the general plans, land use and development rules, and other documents. The first stage of the master plan: absolutely specific figures, data on residential development, laid out over a five-year period. They didn’t just reduce the volume of development somewhere, but increase it somewhere else. We analyzed each territory. Where, how much can and should be built in the next five years in order to ensure the republic's plan for housing delivery and to prevent distortions.”