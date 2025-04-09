‘Not everyone puts money on deposit’: Menzelinsk looking for an investor for a resort with therapeutic water

Menzelinsky district has increased the production of raw milk, but Akibank is not ready to build a dairy plant yet

Photo: пресс-служба АИР

“Maybe I'll say it immodestly, but I would like to attract 5 billion rubles of investment per year," the head of the Menzelinsky district of Tatarstan, Aidar Salakhov, dreamed while visiting Talia Minullina at the Municipal Hour project. Now the municipality is considered the patrimony of two large agroinvestors: Kamsky Bacon and August-Agro invested a total of 17 billion rubles in dairy farming a few years ago, but that's it. While local authorities are looking for investment opportunities in the field of tourism, Rosavtodor has brought the Tatar fuel operator Transit City to arrange service around the M12. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Mintimer Shaimiev received the Order of Lenin here, and Rustam Tariko earned money at discos

By coincidence, the municipal hour with the Menzelinsky district coincided with the birthday of the head, Aidar Salakhov. Aliya Ilgizovna congratulated the celebrant and handed him a huge bouquet of dark scarlet roses, and he presented her with a handmade national decoration. “Not only will we not spoil your birthday, but we will also decorate it in the form of investment projects," promised the head of the Investment Development Agency and kept her word.

There were no sharp questions or critical remarks during the meeting, although there were reasons. No one began to recall how last year the head of the district could not come by invitation to the municipal hour, but instead the head of the executive committee and the team of investors puffed up. “Yes, it didn't work out in the autumn," the Menzelinsky huzha found the courage to justify himself, finding himself in a warm, friendly atmosphere.

предоставлено пресс-службой АИР

“Menzelinsky district is unusual,” Talia Minullina continued the conversation. “The first president, Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev, worked here. Imagine, he became the head of an agricultural machinery company at the age of 25 and became a production leader. For this, he was awarded the Order of Lenin, the highest award of the USSR," she recalled an important event in the history of the district.

Another famous native is Rustam Tariko, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Russkiy Standard Bank. “When I was in school, I founded a vocal and instrumental ensemble. And they earn money at the disco," Talia Minullina said. And of course, Rustam Minnikhanov does not get tired of helping the district — he has been keeping his finger on the pulse for almost 25 years.

Akibank will build a dairy plant when milk reaches 500 tonnes

Aidar Salakhov has been in charge of the Menzelinsky district for 12 years, and before that he was the head of Sosnovoborskaya Agrofirm JSC for pork production (currently liquidated). The experience in the field of animal husbandry came in handy. The largest dairy farms built after the collapse of the former empire of Vamina are located in the Menzelinsky district.

Thus, the Kamsky Bacon pig breeding complex (controlled by Akibank) has shifted its focus to dairy production, having invested 15.3 billion rubles in the construction of cattle farms over three years. The construction of the second stage is being completed for another 3,500 heads — there will be 8,000 in total. The second complex will add another 100 tonnes of milk. The Moscow-based August-Agro Group has invested 1.7 billion rubles in the construction of a 1,200-head farm. Taking into account small producers, the production of raw milk has increased to 320 tonnes, which is a record value. The head is confident that it will grow, as “the purchase price has increased to 50-55 rubles per liter.”

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

However, the entire volume of milk is spent on processing from Menzelinsk to other regions of Tatarstan. Why? According to Aidar Salakhov, the idea of building a dairy plant in Menzelinsk exists, but it is waiting in the wings. To make it profitable, it is necessary to collect up to 500 tonnes of milk per day, he explained. Ramil Andarzyanov, the deputy director of Kamsky Bacon, confirmed that Akibank, as the main investor, is considering this possibility, but so far on a theoretical level. “No calculations are underway now," he later clarified to reporters.

From Menzelinka healing water source — to sanatorium

The local authorities are looking for an investor for the construction of a resort-sanatorium, which will be located next to the Menzelinka healing water source. This idea was proposed by the head of the Izyskatel TPF Alexander Levanov. His company started producing bottled water in 1997 by opening an underground water well on the left bank of the Menzeli River. The company increases water output by 7-10% per year, sales are conducted through federal networks in the Volga Federal District. Mineral table water is the most in demand.

пресс-служба АИР

“Considering the unique properties of the Menzelinsky water, we believe that we have found the ideal resort for the construction of a sanatorium complex. We have a water source and a plot of land, we will be glad if there are people who share our point of view and will be ready to support the idea," Alexander Levanov suggested.

“Not everyone puts money on deposit,” replied the head of the agency, expressing the hope of finding an investor. The head of the district noted that the place is located in a wooded area, there is an access road to it, and the main feature is a source of mineral water.

On a “tip-off” from Rosavtodor

While local authorities are looking for investment opportunities, Rosavtodor has brought in a Tatar fuel operator to set up a service around the M12. Transit City is building two mirrored Irbis gas station complexes here on the 1082nd kilometer of the highway, said financial director Roman Fatykhov. The first one has been built, the second one is under construction, and the total investment is 1.5 billion rubles.

“The main flows come from Moscow, but after 400 km trucks start looking for a place to have lunch, and after 800 km they are looking for a place to spend the night and wash,” said Roman Fatykhov. According to his estimates, the traffic is about 100,000 cars per day.

In addition, Transit City, in partnership with the federal network TriA Development, will build a roadside hotel along the M12 highway. Its capacity is 49 three-star rooms. Prior to that, the Moscow hotel company built two hotels along the M7 highway in the Laishevsky and Pestrechinsky districts. Investments in each are estimated at about 240 million rubles. The permit for the connection to the M12 was issued by Avtodor Group of Companies. In total, the federal chain plans to build 200 hotels in the regions of the Russian Federation.

This year, Avtodor Group will hold an international motor rally along the M12 highway from Moscow to Yekaterinburg, Roman Fatykhov said. “They called and asked if it would be possible to stay here," he said during the municipal hour.