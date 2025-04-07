Minnikhanov in Tajikistan: ‘The purpose of our visit is to expand trade and economic ties’

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

As part of his working visit to Tajikistan, Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with the leadership of Sughd Region.

On 3 April, Minnikhanov arrived in the city of Khujand where he was received by Deputy Chairman of Sughd Region Anvar Yakubi and Consul General of Russia Sergey Lankin. At a meeting with the chairman of the region Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, Minnikhanov thanked him for his hospitality and noted the importance of the Tajikistan-Tatarstan business forum.

“We highly appreciate the opportunity to develop cooperation between Tatarstan and Tajikistan. The purpose of our visit is to expand trade and economic ties,” he said.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Tatarstan is interested in increasing the supply of goods, including agricultural and heavy engineering products, while Tajikistan wants to export cotton, vegetables and fruits to Tatarstan.

Sughd Region, known for its industrial and agricultural potential, plays a key role in the economy of Tajikistan. Metal mining, light industry and agriculture are developed here. Minnikhanov also emphasized that the historical sights of the region can attract tourists from Russia.

At the end of the meeting, Akhmadzoda spoke about the Years of Accelerated Industrial Development announced by the President of Tajikistan and emphasized the importance of agriculture for the country's economy.

Also today in Dushanbe, Rustam Minnikhanov met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda. The main topic of discussion was the development of bilateral cooperation between Tatarstan and Tajikistan.